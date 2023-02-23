A health-care worker is seen at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

The federal government and Ontario reached an agreement in principle on health care funding, Ottawa announced Thursday, making the most populous province the first to strike a deal.

According to a Health Canada press release, Ontario will receive $8.4-billion in new funding through a bilateral deal that is supposed to target priority areas in health care like primary care. That’s the province’s share of a $25-billion fund for 10-year bilateral deals that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau presented to premiers at a Feb. 7 meeting.

In addition, the province will get an immediate one-time funding top up of $776-million to address urgent needs in strained children’s hospitals, overwhelmed emergency rooms, and backlogged surgery waitlists.

The money is on top of the baseline Canada Health Transfer that is sent to the provinces each year. At the same Feb. 7 meeting, Mr. Trudeau told the provinces his government was willing to increase the rate at which the transfer goes up each year to a floor of 5 per cent for the next five years.

The agreement so soon after Ottawa presented its offer marks a significant milestone for the federal government and represents a turnaround for Ontario — which in 2017 was one of the last holdouts to sign a health-funding deal with the federal government.

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a statement that the deal means the two governments will be able “improve the experience of health workers and those they care for.”

“It will modernize our health care system, improve access to family health services and mental health services, reduce surgical backlogs and support health workers. Better quality of care means helping Canadians live longer, healthier lives,” he said.

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones said in a statement that the additional funding will bolster the province’s investments in health care, as the government implements its new plan for “connected and convenient care.”

“We look forward to working with our federal counterparts to reach common ground on ensuring there is sustainable federal health care funding for generations to come. Ontarians deserve no less,” Ms. Jones said.

The agreement in principle comes as Ottawa says it is closely reviewing Ontario’s new health care legislation that would expand the role of private clinics to deliver more publicly funded outpatient procedures such as cataract surgeries and, starting next year, hip and knee replacements.

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos’ office said Wednesday it is reviewing the draft legislation to ensure it complies with the Canada Health Act – the law meant to guarantee access to health care regardless of ability to pay. Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said the new law will guarantee that people have access to insured services with their Ontario Health Insurance Card, and not their credit card.

Last week, the federal government also agreed to Ontario’s request for a five-year review of the new health care agreement. Mr. Ford had been pushing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government for more certainty and stability in the new health care agreement, arguing that premiers need funding assurances beyond the 10-year timeline.

