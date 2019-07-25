Ontario police appeal to the public for information on historical missing persons case in Muskoka

Police are appealing for information in the disappearances – homicides, they now believe – of four elderly people from retirement homes in the Muskoka area more than two decades ago.

Ralph Bernard Grant, 69; Joan Dorothy Lawrence, 77; John Leroy Crofts, 70; and John James Semple, 89, were all living on rural properties owned by the Laan family that had been advertised to them as “retirement homes,” police said at a press conference Thursday.

All four were described as vulnerable. They had health and mobility challenges, and had fallen out of touch with friends and family.

Story continues below advertisement

“They relied upon and trusted others for certain aspects of their care, sustenance and shelter,” OPP Interim Deputy Commissioner Paul Beesley said.

In reality, these homes were unsafe and unsanitary. Ms. Lawrence, for example, was living behind one of the homes in a backyard shed with no insulation or running water.

The properties, and their operators, came to the attention of police in the late 1990s as the result of a fraud investigation. They discovered that social assistance cheques for 12 residents who had died continued to be cashed.

Though fraud charges were laid back in 2002, Deputy Commissioner Paul Beesley said they could not offer any details as a result of the Pardons Act.

Inspector Rob Matthews had visited the properties back in 1997 as a detective constable, and had at one time met all four of the victims. He stressed that their disappearances were never reported to the authorities.

They have not recovered bodies, but Insp. Matthews confirmed Thursday that investigators believe they were victims of foul play. He noted that the operators of the properties – Kathrine, Paul, Walter and David Laan – have never co-operated with police.

They are appealing for any former residents or employees who have yet to speak with police to reach out to them.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Our goal is simply to find out what happened to these four souls,” Deputy Commissioner Beesley said.