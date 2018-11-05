 Skip to main content

Politics Ontario Premier Doug Ford shuffles cabinet in wake of veteran minister’s resignation

Laura Stone
Ontario Premier Doug Ford shuffled his cabinet Monday, which included a demotion for embattled corrections minister Michael Tibollo.

The move was triggered by the sudden resignation of veteran cabinet minister Jim Wilson, who quit his post last Friday as economic development and trade minister, as well as the Progressive Conservative caucus, to seek treatment for addiction issues.

“After four months of unprecedented action, we are taking this opportunity to calibrate our cabinet assignments to ensure we continue to deliver on our commitments to the people," Mr. Ford said in a release. “We have the best team in politics and a plan that is working.”

Mr. Tibollo, under fire in recent days after it was revealed he was mired in multiple ongoing lawsuits, is being moved to the role of minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, a government source told The Globe. Sylvia Jones, the current Tourism Minister, is being appointed as Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services.

House Leader Todd Smith, who took over Mr. Wilson’s post on an interim basis last week, will take over the job permanently.

Mr. Smith was also minister of government and consumer services, a job that will now go to government whip Bill Walker.

John Yakabuski and Jeff Yurek are switching roles, with Mr. Yakabuski becoming Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, and Mr. Yurek taking over the role of Transportation Minister.

The significant changes to Mr. Ford’s cabinet come a little more than four months after his Progressive Conservatives took office.

The changes to Mr. Tibollo’s ministry come less than a week after The Globe and Mail reported that Mr. Tibollo, or the law firm he heads, faces five ongoing lawsuits. The allegations include professional misconduct by his firm and a failure to pay debts.

Mr. Tibollo said civil lawsuits he is facing are to be expected after decades of practicing law.

Mr. Ford last week defended Mr. Tibollo in Question Period, calling him “the most credible minister down here.”

“He has integrity, he has transparency and he’s an absolute champion. I’ll stand beside him any day, 365 days a year,” Mr. Ford said, adding he has “1,000 per cent confidence” in Mr. Tibollo.

