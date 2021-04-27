Ontario urges Ottawa to impose predeparture COVID-19 testing for domestic air travel

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Ontario urges Ottawa to impose predeparture COVID-19 testing for domestic air travel

Robert FifeOttawa Bureau Chief
Marieke Walsh
Ottawa
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Healthcare workers prepare to test passengers as they arrive at Toronto's Pearson airport on Feb. 1, 2021.

CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

The Ontario government is urging Ottawa to require mandatory predeparture COVID-19 testing for domestic air travellers entering the province to contain the spread of variants.

The Ford government also wants the federal government to ban non-Canadians from entering the country from hot spots such as India.

Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor-General Sylvia Jones wrote to their federal counterparts Tuesday to express concerns about variants that are driving a deadly third wave in Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

Coronavirus tracker: How many COVID-19 cases are there in Canada and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

Canada vaccine tracker: How many COVID-19 doses have been administered so far?

“These variants entered through our borders, both international and domestic, and it is critical that every effort is made to keep them out,” they wrote to Public Safety Minister Bill Blair and Health Minister Patty Hajdu. “We are asking that you implement mandatory predeparture PCR testing for all domestic air travellers entering Ontario.”

Currently, interprovincial air travellers do not need to provide a negative PCR test, although people travelling internationally are required to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of boarding flights.

Some provinces have implemented their own rules to limit the import of cases from other regions of Canada. For example, New Brunswick last week imposed hotel isolation rules for domestic travellers and Nova Scotia closed its borders to non-essential travellers except those from Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. PEI requires everyone entering the province to self-isolate for 14 days. Those rules are much stricter than in Ontario, where the province recommends domestic travellers self-isolate upon arrival, but it is not required.

Mr. Blair’s and Ms. Hajdu’s offices did not provide comment to The Globe and Mail on Tuesday. Instead, the Health Minister’s office directed The Globe to comments made earlier Tuesday by Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, who said the government is open to provincial suggestions on domestic flights.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra is examining “what we can do in terms of increased surveillance at airports, but it will be a partnership with the government of Ontario,” Mr. LeBlanc said. “We are always there to discourage people from travelling or leaving their homes for non-essential reasons.”

Ontario is asking that stricter predeparture measures remain in effect until the risk of new variants has been effectively minimized.

In the past two weeks, there have been 17 domestic flights into Toronto Pearson International Airport that could have carried people with possible COVID-19, the ministers said.

Story continues below advertisement

The third wave surging across Canada is driven by variants of concern that were first identified in Britain, Brazil, India and South Africa before they were recorded in Canada. The federal government has come under intense criticism for only implementing stricter border measures months after the first variants were identified and after they were found in Canada. Experts say the new rules Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government imposed in February also aren’t strong enough.

For example, the mandatory hotel quarantine for international air travellers to Canada is three days, compared with the 14-day requirement in New Zealand and Australia.

Last week, the federal government imposed a 30-day ban on all commercial and private flights from India and Pakistan as a result of a surge of COVID-19 cases in those countries. But other than extra testing requirements, the new rules didn’t prevent people from India and Pakistan taking indirect routes to Canada.

Ontario associate small-business minister Prabmeet Sarkaria told The Globe on Tuesday that Ontario wants to stop people travelling into the country from hot spots if they are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

“We need to regulate travellers and not flights,” he said. “We don’t think a ban on direct flights is workable because there are loopholes. You can take a connecting flight to Ontario so that doesn’t serve the purpose of protecting Ontarians.”

The federal Health Minister maintains that only 1.8 per cent of travellers are found to be positive with COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Two senior advisers to Premier Doug Ford said the government had examined ways to shut down Pearson airport over fears of the spread of the B.1617 variant that originated from India. They looked at using health and safety standards regulations, but that option was rejected as unworkable since airports fall under federal jurisdiction, the advisers said. The Globe is not identifying the advisers, as they were not allowed to discuss cabinet deliberations.

Ontario would also like to see stricter measures at land borders because of reports of people flying into the U.S. and crossing the border into Canada by taxi or limousine.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies