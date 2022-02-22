Jean Charest walks through the halls at the Canadian Aerospace Summit in Ottawa on Nov. 13, 2019. Mr. Charest, now 63, was deputy prime minister in 1993 under Kim Campbell and leader of the opposition PCs from 1993 to 1998. He was Quebec premier from 2003 until 2012.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Former Quebec premier Jean Charest is being urged to enter the race to lead the federal Conservatives by a mix of Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia MPs, as well as other prominent Tories, who have made their views clear in an open letter.

“Your record, even before becoming Premier of Quebec, was already very impressive. Your 28 years of experience in active politics makes you the right person to take the reins of the Conservative Party and the Government of Canada,” says the letter, released Tuesday.

“You are tailor-made to lead the Canadian people out of the crisis that we are currently going through with COVID-19. Your ability to lead our country would be in stark contrast to the current Federal Liberal government.

“Our country badly needs an experienced leader like you to deal with our economic challenges. We need a seasoned, visionary and unifying politician to curb the division and chaos caused by the Federal Liberals. We need someone who is able to unite our Party and rally a majority of Canadians in both official languages.”

The letter traces Mr. Charest’s political career, which includes cabinet posts in the government of Brian Mulroney and Mr. Charest’s creation of the Council of the Federation.

Mr. Charest, now 63, was deputy prime minister in 1993 under Kim Campbell and leader of the opposition PCs from 1993 to 1998. He was Quebec premier from 2003 until 2012.

“Your vast network of contacts is a testament to your influence and to the great respect shown to you by your peers around the world. You also have extensive experience in economic crisis management, which would be critically important for Canada in this period of great uncertainty,” the letter says.

Mr. Charest is said to be considering his options in the race. The only declared candidate so far is Pierre Poilievre, an Ottawa-area MP since 2004, a former cabinet minister in the Conservative government of Stephen Harper and now the party’s finance critic.

The leadership opened up when the Conservative caucus voted 73 to 45 on Feb. 2 to remove Erin O’Toole as leader. Candice Bergen is the party’s interim leader.

Among the signatories to the letter is Quebec MP Alain Rayes, who stepped down as deputy leader saying he wanted to get involved in the leadership race. On Tuesday he tweeted a copy of the letter along with the comment: “There is no doubt that Jean Charest would be THE best person to lead our Party and our country. An experienced and qualified statesman.”

Other signatories include former Ontario MP David Sweet; Ontario MP John Nater, who is the opposition’s heritage critic; Nova Scotia MP Rick Perkins; New Brunswick Senator Percy Mockler; Louis Leger, the chief of staff in the office of New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs; Leo Power, a former director of the Conservative Fund Canada; and Quebec MP Dominique Vien.

Last week, the national council of the Conservative Party named the 21 party members who will comprise the leadership election organizing committee, which will determine the rules for the race, as well as the procedures and dates for the vote.

