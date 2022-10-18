Minister of Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, on June 6.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Opposition MPs accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of remaining shamefully silent after his office learned that an anti-racism consultant who was playing a key role in a $133,000 government contract had written tweets about “Jewish white supremacists.”

During Question Period on Tuesday, Conservative Deputy Leader Melissa Lantsman told the Commons the government had promoted “hate with Canadian tax dollars.”

“Who’s getting fired for this?” she asked Mr. Trudeau.

“For more than a month, the Prime Minister’s Office knew about the very public rantings of a known antisemite, and then continued to fund him until they were caught,” she continued. “It’s hard to imagine a month of silence of hateful bigotry against any other group in this country.”

The consultant, Laith Marouf, works for the Community Media Advocacy Centre (CMAC), a non-profit that was awarded the $133,000 contract last year. Mr. Marouf’s tweets also derided francophones and Black and Indigenous public figures. He has denied that he is antisemitic or racist.

The Globe and Mail reported on Monday that the Prime Minister’s Office knew about Mr. Marouf’s online comments in mid-July, after being alerted to them by one of Diversity and Inclusion Minister Ahmed Hussen’s staff members.

On Aug. 22, three days after the first news stories about Mr. Marouf’s tweets were published, Mr. Hussen announced he was cancelling the contract, which was for a project related to anti-racism in broadcasting. It had been granted to CMAC by an anti-racism unit within the Heritage Department.

The four-week wait for the contract to be shelved also drew criticism from New Democrats on Tuesday.

Peter Julian, the NDP’s heritage critic, told The Globe the month-long delay was “shameful and inexplicable.”

“This is an absolutely unacceptable delay,” he said. “The federal government has a responsibility to ensure that the recipients of contracts are properly vetted.”

Conservative heritage critic Rachael Thomas told the Commons that the Prime Minister had engaged in a “deafening silence” over the government contract. She said Mr. Trudeau had been similarly silent after it emerged that CMAC had also been paid over $500,000 for taking part in proceedings run by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.

“This individual has tweeted some of the most heinous and vile things imaginable,” she told MPs, adding that he had insulted Jewish people and “labelled Black and Indigenous people house slaves and … repeatedly called francophone speakers frogs.”

Conservative MP Eric Duncan said the Prime Minister’s silence had been “shameful.” He added he wanted to lend his “voice of disgust to the shocking news that the Prime Minister knew about disgusting, antisemitic hate that was being spread and funded by his government.”

Arevig Afarian, a spokeswoman for Mr. Hussen, has confirmed that the Minister’s office contacted the PMO after being alerted about Mr. Marouf’s tweets by Liberal MP Anthony Housefather.

“After receiving the inquiry from MP Housefather and identifying the failure of the vetting process in this case, our office advised PMO and it was agreed that Canadian Heritage needed to immediately look into the matter,” she said.

Mr. Hussen told the Commons heritage committee earlier this month that his department had started looking into the contract in July, as soon as it was alerted to Mr. Marouf’s tweets.

Mr. Hussen had not yet been appointed Diversity Minister when CMAC won the contract, but he was quoted alongside Mr. Marouf in an April press release announcing the initiative.

After a string of questions in the Commons on Tuesday about why the government had waited a month to to cancel the contract, Mr. Hussen reiterated his earlier condemnation of Mr. Marouf’s tweets. “The antisemitic, violent, racist statements made by this individual and the organization are reprehensible and vile,” he said. He added that the government was taking steps to make sure “this never happens again.”

Mr. Housefather was first told about Mr. Marouf’s comments by Mark Goldberg, a telecommunications consultant.

A source said that Mr. Housefather contacted the Heritage Department repeatedly after alerting Mr. Hussen’s office to the tweets and asking officials there to take action. Mr. Housefather called the PMO directly on Aug. 19. The Globe is not naming the source because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Mr. Trudeau publicly condemned Mr. Marouf’s tweets on Aug. 23. In subsequent comments a week later, he said the government had acted swiftly. He told reporters it was “absolutely unacceptable that federal dollars have gone to this organization that has demonstrated xenophobia, racism and antisemitism.”

“We cannot accept racism, hatred and anger, particularly not funded by the government, and that’s why we took action quickly,” Mr. Trudeau added. He announced a government-wide review of all contracts with CMAC.