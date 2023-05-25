Opposition MPs are looking to put former Gov.-General David Johnston, who is investigating allegations of foreign interference, in the hot seat.

Members of a parliamentary procedure committee are set to discuss an invitation to Johnston at a meeting this afternoon.

The Conservative, NDP and Bloc MPs said in a letter earlier this week that they want Johnston to explain why he decided against recommending a public inquiry on foreign meddling.

The special rapporteur released his first report this week analyzing the Liberal government’s response to alleged foreign interference attempts in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

Johnston, who aims to hold his own public hearings instead, said that making classified information public as part of an inquiry process would risk breaching the trust of Canada’s allies and endangering intelligence sources.

Opposition parties have continued calling for a public inquiry in the wake of that report, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is abiding by Johnston’s recommendation not to hold one.