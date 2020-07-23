 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Opposition parties urge ethics watchdog to probe Morneau over $41,000 payment to WE

Kristy Kirkup
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Opposition parties are urging the Ethics Commissioner to expand his probe of the finance minister after Bill Morneau disclosed to a parliamentary committee that he reimbursed the WE Charity $41,000 for expenses related to 2017 travel with the organization.

Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre said Thursday that Mr. Morneau has breached multiple sections of the Conflict of Interest Act, which lays out rules for public office holders.

“He admitted that he didn’t pay $41,000 in expenses for travel he did with this organization,” Mr. Poilievre said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The average Canadian would notice if there was a $41 bill missing from their room service at a hotel but Bill Morneau would have you believe that for an entire week he was showered with luxury, with benefits, with hospitality and that he had no idea who was paying for it all.”

Mr. Morneau is already the subject of a separate probe by the ethics commissioner after he failed to recuse himself from a cabinet decision when it was agreed the WE Charity would administer the Canada Student Service Grant to compensate young people for volunteer work during the pandemic.

The contribution agreement, totalling $912-million, has since been cancelled with the organization. The government said last week that WE Charity could have received up to $43.5-million of that amount for administering the grant program.

Mr. Morneau’s daughter works for WE and he has acknowledged he should not have been part of the cabinet discussion.

On Wednesday, he told the House of Commons finance committee that he repaid the charity for expenses covered for trips his family took to Kenya and Ecuador three years ago.

In his testimony, Mr. Morneau said his wife and daughter travelled to Kenya in the summer of 2017 to learn about WE school projects and that later that year he travelled to Ecuador with his family to see and participate in WE’s humanitarian work in that country.

WE Charity issued a statement on Wednesday evening to say that from time to time it invites potential supporters on a complimentary basis to see the impact of its global projects including current and potential major funders, celebrity ambassadors, philanthropists.

Story continues below advertisement

Many international charities and humanitarian agencies operate in a similar manner, it added.

“WE Charity extended the invitation to Nancy McCain and Bill Morneau because they are well-known philanthropists with a history of significant donations to international development programs,” the charity said.

“[Tuesday], the Morneau-McCain family reached out to us to ask if, in fact, their trip had been complimentary. We confirmed that it was.”

NDP ethics critic Charlie Angus is also urging Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion to launch a separate investigation of Mr. Morneau.

Mr. Angus said in an interview that Mr. Morneau’s testimony elevates the conflict-of-interest issue much higher than his original failure to recuse himself from the cabinet table.

“Minister Morneau just doesn’t seem to understand that he has a legal obligation to follow as the finance minister in this country,” Mr. Angus said.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Morneau said Wednesday that his family recently reviewed their personal records and found flight and hotel receipts showing that they covered $52,000 in expenses for a total of seven people over the two trips.

“We’re unable to locate receipts for any expenses related to WE programming, including accommodation,” he said.

“This was to my surprise. Yesterday, I asked my assistant to reach out to the WE organization regarding these trips and for them to provide me with the amount of total expenses incurred.”

Mr. Morneau said he wrote a cheque in the amount of $41,366, adding he expected and always intended to pay the full cost of those trips. He also acknowledged it was his responsibility to make sure that was done.

Mr. Poilievre questioned why the Prime Minister has yet to fire the minister.

“I think there’s a reason,” he said. “I think it is because if Justin Trudeau imposes any type of ethical standard on Bill Morneau, then others would ask that he impose it on himself.”

Story continues below advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is himself the subject of an ethics investigation by the commissioner at the moment.

He has also apologized to Canadians for failing to recuse himself from the cabinet table on the contribution agreement with WE due to family ties to the organization.

The Prime Minister’s Office said Wednesday that he will testify before the House of Commons finance committee, adding arrangements will be made regarding date and time.

With files from Bill Curry and Marieke Walsh

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies