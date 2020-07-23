Opposition parties urge ethics watchdog to probe Morneau over $41,000 payment to WE

Opposition parties are urging the Ethics Commissioner to expand his probe of the finance minister after Bill Morneau disclosed to a parliamentary committee that he reimbursed the WE Charity $41,000 for expenses related to 2017 travel with the organization.

Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre said Thursday that Mr. Morneau has breached multiple sections of the Conflict of Interest Act, which lays out rules for public office holders.

“He admitted that he didn’t pay $41,000 in expenses for travel he did with this organization,” Mr. Poilievre said.

“The average Canadian would notice if there was a $41 bill missing from their room service at a hotel but Bill Morneau would have you believe that for an entire week he was showered with luxury, with benefits, with hospitality and that he had no idea who was paying for it all.”

Mr. Morneau is already the subject of a separate probe by the ethics commissioner after he failed to recuse himself from a cabinet decision when it was agreed the WE Charity would administer the Canada Student Service Grant to compensate young people for volunteer work during the pandemic.

The contribution agreement, totalling $912-million, has since been cancelled with the organization. The government said last week that WE Charity could have received up to $43.5-million of that amount for administering the grant program.

Mr. Morneau’s daughter works for WE and he has acknowledged he should not have been part of the cabinet discussion.

On Wednesday, he told the House of Commons finance committee that he repaid the charity for expenses covered for trips his family took to Kenya and Ecuador three years ago.

In his testimony, Mr. Morneau said his wife and daughter travelled to Kenya in the summer of 2017 to learn about WE school projects and that later that year he travelled to Ecuador with his family to see and participate in WE’s humanitarian work in that country.

WE Charity issued a statement on Wednesday evening to say that from time to time it invites potential supporters on a complimentary basis to see the impact of its global projects including current and potential major funders, celebrity ambassadors, philanthropists.

Many international charities and humanitarian agencies operate in a similar manner, it added.

“WE Charity extended the invitation to Nancy McCain and Bill Morneau because they are well-known philanthropists with a history of significant donations to international development programs,” the charity said.

“[Tuesday], the Morneau-McCain family reached out to us to ask if, in fact, their trip had been complimentary. We confirmed that it was.”

NDP ethics critic Charlie Angus is also urging Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion to launch a separate investigation of Mr. Morneau.

Mr. Angus said in an interview that Mr. Morneau’s testimony elevates the conflict-of-interest issue much higher than his original failure to recuse himself from the cabinet table.

“Minister Morneau just doesn’t seem to understand that he has a legal obligation to follow as the finance minister in this country,” Mr. Angus said.

Mr. Morneau said Wednesday that his family recently reviewed their personal records and found flight and hotel receipts showing that they covered $52,000 in expenses for a total of seven people over the two trips.

“We’re unable to locate receipts for any expenses related to WE programming, including accommodation,” he said.

“This was to my surprise. Yesterday, I asked my assistant to reach out to the WE organization regarding these trips and for them to provide me with the amount of total expenses incurred.”

Mr. Morneau said he wrote a cheque in the amount of $41,366, adding he expected and always intended to pay the full cost of those trips. He also acknowledged it was his responsibility to make sure that was done.

Mr. Poilievre questioned why the Prime Minister has yet to fire the minister.

“I think there’s a reason,” he said. “I think it is because if Justin Trudeau imposes any type of ethical standard on Bill Morneau, then others would ask that he impose it on himself.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is himself the subject of an ethics investigation by the commissioner at the moment.

He has also apologized to Canadians for failing to recuse himself from the cabinet table on the contribution agreement with WE due to family ties to the organization.

The Prime Minister’s Office said Wednesday that he will testify before the House of Commons finance committee, adding arrangements will be made regarding date and time.

With files from Bill Curry and Marieke Walsh