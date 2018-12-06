 Skip to main content

Politics Opposition presses for answers on MP Raj Grewal’s gambling debts

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Opposition presses for answers on MP Raj Grewal’s gambling debts

The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Liberal MP Raj Grewal rises in the House of Commons in Ottawa on June 3, 2016.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The House of Commons ethics committee has voted down a motion from opposition members to hear from the Privy Council clerk about who knew what and when concerning MP Raj Grewal’s gambling habit.

Grewal is considering his future in politics as he takes a leave to deal with what he calls a compulsive gambling problem that caused him to rack up millions of dollars in debt.

The MP for the Toronto-area riding of Brampton East says he has fully repaid his debts and is now rethinking a hasty decision to resign from the House, though he is no longer a member of the Liberal caucus.

Story continues below advertisement

A source with knowledge of events has told The Canadian Press that the RCMP began looking into Grewal’s casino gambling based on reports of unusually large financial transactions.

New Democrat MP Charlie Angus told the ethics committee today that an MP who owes millions of dollars in gambling debts is a security risk.

He says there should be protocols to ensure the prime minister knows of such risks, making it an important issue to study at committee.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season