Opposition presses for answers on MP Raj Grewal’s gambling debts

Open this photo in gallery Liberal MP Raj Grewal rises in the House of Commons in Ottawa on June 3, 2016. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The House of Commons ethics committee has voted down a motion from opposition members to hear from the Privy Council clerk about who knew what and when concerning MP Raj Grewal’s gambling habit.

Grewal is considering his future in politics as he takes a leave to deal with what he calls a compulsive gambling problem that caused him to rack up millions of dollars in debt.

The MP for the Toronto-area riding of Brampton East says he has fully repaid his debts and is now rethinking a hasty decision to resign from the House, though he is no longer a member of the Liberal caucus.

Story continues below advertisement

A source with knowledge of events has told The Canadian Press that the RCMP began looking into Grewal’s casino gambling based on reports of unusually large financial transactions.

New Democrat MP Charlie Angus told the ethics committee today that an MP who owes millions of dollars in gambling debts is a security risk.

He says there should be protocols to ensure the prime minister knows of such risks, making it an important issue to study at committee.