Opposition sees prospect of Trudeau triggering pandemic election as ‘reckless’ and ‘unnecessary’

Open this photo in gallery NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said the Prime Minister clearly wants an election because Justin Trudeau is seeking a majority government. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would be irresponsible to trigger an election amid heightened concern over a fourth wave of the pandemic, opposition parties say.

It is widely expected that Mr. Trudeau will visit Governor-General Mary Simon in days to submit what is called an instrument of advice recommending the dissolution of Parliament, paving the way for a general election.

When asked this week in Montreal about the matter, Mr. Trudeau did not confirm an election is coming or directly address issues around calling one during a continuing pandemic.

“The reality is as a government we continue to be focused on vaccines, on the protection of Canadians,” he said Thursday. “We will continue to stay focused on keeping Canadians safe,” he said.

But growing election anticipation has all parties in intense preparations for a forthcoming campaign, including looking at public-health measures in different jurisdictions to see what political events can be held.

Elections Canada, the agency responsible for administering federal elections, is also reviewing protocols for whenever an election is called. It believes a majority of voters will cast ballots in person but it is also prepared that four to five million electors may choose to vote by mail.

Braeden Caley, the senior director of communications for the Liberals, said that “whenever the next election arrives” all aspects of their campaign will adhere to public-health guidance in every part of the country, including for staff and everyone involved in operations or travel. Mr. Caley did not specify if vaccinations would be required.

Cory Hann, the director of communications for the Conservative Party, said a Delta-driven fourth wave is a foreseeable threat to Canada, adding it is too soon to declare victory over the virus.

Last Friday, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said the country may be at the beginning of a fourth wave of the virus. The trajectory will depend on increases in the number of those who are fully vaccinated, she said.

Canadians can wait longer for an election, Mr. Hann said, adding that the only focus right now should be on protecting their safety.

“Justin Trudeau is nonetheless determined to force an election right now,” he said. “It is reckless, unnecessary and selfish.”

If an election is triggered soon, Mr. Hann said the Conservatives will adhere to all local public-health measures and said information on requirements for those participating in a campaign would be forthcoming.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said the Prime Minister clearly wants an election because Mr. Trudeau is seeking a majority government. The Liberals currently have a minority mandate.

“He wants power for power’s sake; not because he can’t get things done,” Mr. Singh said in an interview. “We’ve shown in the pandemic when it comes to getting people help, we are there.”

If there is any time that there should be a pause on “raw pursuit of power,” it should be during one of the worst crises in the country’s history, Mr. Singh said. New Democrats will follow public-health advice if an election is called, he said, adding that he is fully vaccinated, along with the party’s team.

During a visit to Mercier, Que., this week, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet said neither his party, nor Quebeckers, are seeking an election.

Mr. Trudeau wants to jeopardize the gains and progress in the fight against the pandemic in Quebec for purely personal purposes, Mr. Blanchet said.

“It’s an election that could turn out to be very irresponsible,” he said.

The Green Party was not available for comment on Friday.

With a report from The Canadian Press

