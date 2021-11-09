Conservative MP's Pierre Poilievre and Michael Barrett hold a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, July 23, 2020.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has returned Ottawa-area MP Pierre Poilievre, a blunt critic of the Liberal government, to the ranks of the opposition’s critics, but excluded leadership rival Leslyn Lewis from the list released today.

With the sitting of the House of Commons looming on Nov. 22, Mr. O’Toole announced his shadow cabinet for the 44th Parliament on Tuesday morning, amid questions about his party’s policies on the vaccination of MPs.

Mr. O’Toole said he has been impressed by Mr. Poilievre raising the risk of inflation over the last year, a concern that the Conservative leader said that he shares as inflation is now at a 4.4 per cent rate. “Inflation is a huge risk to our future so I am putting a strong and principled voice to hold this government to account on inflation, and our economic performance,” Mr. O’Toole told a news conference.

Mr. O’Toole said Mr. Poilievre is an effective communicator, noting, “He’s tough in the house. I see the Liberals quiver when he rises on his feet, whether it’s on the WE charity scandal or other issues.

Mr. O’Toole said he does not think the mandate of the Bank of Canada should be extended. He was referring to the fact that every five years, the federal government approves a monetary-policy mandate for the Bank of Canada, which the bank then manages independently from the government. That mandate is due to be renewed before the end of the year.

The bank’s current mandate is to target inflation in the range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent. That mandate has largely been the same for more than a quarter century. There have been discussions this year about adjusting that target, including whether the government should give the bank a dual mandate that also targets full employment.

In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month, Mr. O’Toole urged the government to “resist the temptation to include growth or other social-mandate expansions to the framework for the Bank of Canada.”

Mr. O’Toole did not answer a question about why he, last year, removed Mr. Poilievre from the finance critic’s post, replacing him with Ed Fast, a former international trade minister from British Columbia.

Conservativeleader Erin O'Toole speaks to media on Parliament Hill November 8, 2021.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

On Mr. Fast, Mr. O’Toole said, “I am a big fan,” adding he values the Abbotsford MP’s advice and that he will do a good job in his new role of being critic for innovation, science and industry.

Mr. O’Toole left the news conference as a reporter asked why Leslyn Lewis was not included in the roster of critics. The newly elected MP for Haldimand-Norfolk came third in the 2020 Conservative leadership race that elected Mr. O’Toole as party leader.

The Conservative leader did not respond to the question about Ms. Lewis, which came as he had taken a number of questions from journalists and opposition organizers had moved to conclude the proceedings.

Left off the critics list was Sarnia MP Marilyn Gladu, who has been at the forefront of organizing a caucus of MPs and Senators to defend people who won’t get vaccinated, citing civil liberties concerns.

Ms. Gladu today issued an apology for comments on COVID-19 vaccines during a weekend TV interview. Among other points, she told CTV that COVID-19 is not as serious as polio.

“I recognize how dangerous it is to share misinformation about the severity of COVID-19 and the safety and efficacy of vaccines. I retract these comments in full,” she said in a statement.

“I apologize unreservedly to Canadians. I also apologize to my caucus colleagues and Leader for the distraction my comments have created.”

On Monday, Mr. O’Toole criticized Ms. Gladu.

Asked today if there was an effort to not include MPs as critics if they had issues with public health recommendations on vaccines and the efficacy of vaccines, Mr. O’Toole did not directly answer the question, but said the shadow cabinet will be ready on the 22nd to work on the issues of interest to the Conservatives, including vaccine hesitancy.

Mr. O’Toole is saying that all MPs who show up for the House of Commons on Nov. 22 will be fully vaccinated, but he is not saying how many are now unvaccinated.

Others on the critics list include Candice Bergen as deputy leader, Gerard Deltell as house leader and Dan Albas as environment critic. Luc Berthold is the critic for health, and Michael Chong the critic for foreign affairs. As the government grapples with the issue of sexual harassment in the military, Kerry-Lynne Findlay will be the defence critic. Alain Rayes is the Quebec lieutenant. Former Conservative leader Andrew Scheer is the critic for infrastructure and communities.

With a file from Bill Curry in Ottawa.

