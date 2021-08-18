 Skip to main content
O’Toole criticizes Trudeau, Singh as inflation numbers shift focus of campaign

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole speaks to the media Wednesday, Aug. 18 in Quebec City.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is blaming his political opponents for the decade-high pace of price growth being reported today.

Statistics Canada reports that headline inflation in July hit 3.7 per cent, the highest year-over-year increase since May 2011.

Part of the rise is because prices are being compared to the lows seen one year ago during the early months of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking to reporters in Quebec City, O’Toole says the Liberal government’s approach to the economy is fuelling the increase and is pinning the elevated reading on Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

Federal election 2021: What are the challenges facing the major political parties before Canada votes on Sept. 20?

Canadian federal election 2021: Latest updates and essential reading ahead of Sept. 20 vote

He says the inflation numbers should worry Canadians who have come to him complaining about the price of groceries and homes.

Trudeau and Singh are campaigning today in British Columbia and are scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. local time.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

