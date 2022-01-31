Canada's Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Blair GableBLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is facing a caucus revolt with 35 MPs signing a letter calling for a leadership review vote over concerns about the direction of the Official Opposition party, sources say.

The letter, sent to caucus chair Scott Reid on Monday, would require a leadership review vote by Conservative MPs as early as Wednesday’s regular caucus meeting. If Mr. O’Toole were to lose the vote, he would have to step down immediately.

MPs would then have to vote on an interim caucus leader while the Conservative Party calls a leadership contest. Sources say they have at least 63 MPs of the elected 119 Conservative members who are willing to oust Mr. O’Toole in a caucus vote.

The 2013 Reform Act, sponsored by Conservative MP Michael Chong and adopted by Parliament into law, forces any party to review its leadership if a written notice signed by at least 20 per cent of caucus members is submitted to the party’s caucus chair.

Internal discussions have been taking place over the weekend within Conservative ranks to trigger a caucus leadership vote, multiple sources say.

The discussions intensified after Mr. O’Toole’s office learned of an attempt by dissidents to gather a minimum of 24 MPs to force a vote to oust the leader, according to six sources. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources who were not authorized to discuss internal party matters.

Conservative Party Whip James Bezan made calls Sunday and Monday to dissident MPs, warning of repercussions if they tried to oust Mr. O’Toole, according to the sources. Mr. Bazan did not immediately respond to The Globe for comment.

Mr. O’Toole was advised to put an end to the internal dissension by using his own supporters to force the caucus vote and give him the breathing room to present a mainstream alternative to the Trudeau Liberals, sources said.

A senior source close to Mr. O’Toole said he had been advised to trigger the vote as early as Wednesday’s caucus meeting. His office was unware of the letter signed by the 35 MPs.

The internal dissension comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attacked Mr. O’Toole on Monday because some of his MPs - including some critics of his leadership - voiced support for the anti-vaccine protest on Parliament Hill, where some demonstrators waved Nazi and confederate flags and danced on the tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

James Cumming, the former Edmonton MP who wrote a postelection report for Mr. O’Toole, had recommended that the embattled leader hold a secret ballot caucus vote to end the internal sniping, two source said. At the moment, Mr. O’Toole is not required to face a leadership review until the Conservative party’s next national convention in August 2023.

Mr. Cumming would not comment when contacted by The Globe and Mail on Monday. But two sources said Mr. Cumming told Mr. O’Toole that calling a caucus vote was a legitimate tool and would demonstrate he has majority support of MPs.

Mr. O’Toole cannot on his own order a vote on his leadership. He would need 24 or more MPs, saying in writing that they want a review vote. However, he has power of persuasion to get loyalist members to request, a vote, according to an MP who favours such an action.

The same rule applies to dissent MP, who sources say, have now gathered 35 MPs required to ask caucus to vote for a leadership review.

One dissident MP said the anti-O’Toole faction would favour a clear vote one way or the other.

A senior Conservative MP, who is supportive of Mr. O’Toole but requested anonymity to speak frankly, said the leader needs the support of caucus to function. The source said the majority of the 119 elected MPs support Mr. O’Toole.

Mr. Cumming’s internal review of the Conservatives’ 2021 election campaign found that Mr. O’Toole came across as over-coached and needed to be more assertive. The report also urged the party to review its team of senior advisers, reduce infighting and do a better job of reaching out to racialized communities, sources say.

Mr. Cumming’s report also recommends that the party improve its election readiness by modernizing its voter identification and contact practices, and change its nomination rules

As a sign of Mr. O’Toole’s weakened leadership, Tory MPs from Saskatchewan recently decided to confirm Senator Denise Batters as a member of their regional caucus, even though Mr. O’Toole kicked her out of the national caucus in November for launching a petition that challenged his leadership.

Ms. Batters has been promoting online a Nanos poll showing respondents favoured Mr. Poilievre as leader over Mr. O’Toole.

Last Thursday, the party’s Nipissing-Timiskaming riding association became the fourth to call for a leadership review to be held before this summer, rather than in 2023 as scheduled.

With a report from Ian Bailey