Politics

O’Toole promises health minister would be vaccinated despite no rule for candidates

Stephanie Taylor
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole speaks to the media in Ottawa on Sept. 7, 2021.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said Tuesday he would appoint a health minister who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if his party forms government, despite not requiring his candidates to be vaccinated.

O’Toole is an outlier among major federal leaders in that he isn’t requiring those running under the party’s banner to have both doses of a vaccine in order to hit the doorsteps.

In spite of that, he promises a Conservative government would boost the country’s vaccination rates to more than 90 per cent within two months.

Throughout the campaign, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has criticized O’Toole for not requiring his candidates to be vaccinated and accused the Tory leader of siding with anti-vaxxers, driving a wedge between the two parties over the policy of mandatory vaccinations.

O’Toole hasn’t specified how many of his 337 candidates are immunized, but has instructed those who are not to take daily rapid tests, along with campaign workers who are unvaccinated.

“I’ve been advocating for vaccines for over a year,” he said from the empty stage of his party’s broadcast studio in downtown Ottawa on Tuesday.

“It’s been very, very disappointing to see every week in this campaign Mr. Trudeau misleading people, and saying whatever he wants to say to try and get re-elected.”

The Liberals have hurled the same attack at the Conservative leader over his change in stance on issues, including whether doctors should be required to refer patients for services such as abortions if they object to performing those procedures themselves, and most recently, gun policies.

O’Toole spent the past several days dogged by questions about his policy on prohibited firearms after a French-language debate last week where he said a Conservative government would maintain the federal ban on so-called “assault” weapons.

Questions and confusion emerged because O’Toole’s election platform states he would repeal the Liberal government’s prohibition of what it called “assault-style weapons,” introduced in May 2020 after the deadly mass shooting in Nova Scotia.

O’Toole later clarified he would keep that prohibition in place, inking a footnote in his platform to say, “All firearms that are currently banned will remain banned,” and promised to conduct a review of the classification system.

The Conservative leader has refused to say whether that ban will be temporary or permanent, leaving the door open to making the 1,500 or so firearm models like the AR-15 rifle legal again following the review.

“I want all Canadians to know public safety is a priority for me,” he said, saying a government led by him would focus on illegal firearms coming across Canada’s borders, which are responsible for an increase in violence.

He added: “It’s been troubling to see Mr. Trudeau use the tragedy in Nova Scotia, to suggest that that was because of law abiding people in that situation, the crime was perpetrated by someone who obtained firearms illegally.”

The Liberals have accused O’Toole of striking a secret deal with the associations representing the country’s gun owners, pointing out that Fred DeLorey, the Conservatives’ national campaign manager, used to be a lobbyist for the National Firearms Association.

O’Toole answered “yes” when asked directly on Tuesday whether DeLorey recused himself from the development of his party’s platform policies on guns.

That marked what could be the final policy announcement from O’Toole before federal leaders are set to appear in French and English debates this week.

The Conservatives have yet to unveil the costing for their platform, with O’Toole saying he hopes to have an update to provide shortly from the parliamentary budget officer.

On Tuesday, he also announced a promise to lower Canadians’ cellphone and internet bills by allowing international telecommunications companies into the country to create a more competitive market.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

