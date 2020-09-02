 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

O'Toole promotes Manitoba's Candice Bergen as Conservative deputy leader

Kristy Kirkup
Ottawa
Open this photo in gallery

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole holds a press conference to introduce Deputy Leader Candice Bergen, left, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole announced key members of his House leadership team on Wednesday including western MP Candice Bergen as deputy leader.

Since becoming the leader of his party just over a week ago, Mr. O’Toole has been raising the threat of western alienation – an issue likely to figure into any forthcoming election campaign and one Ms. Bergen has spoken about as a Manitoba MP.

Mr. O’Toole, who is the first leader of the modern Conservative Party not to hold a seat in western Canada, said Ms. Bergen has been a passionate defender of the Conservatives and that she will help and mentor and grow the party for the future.

Ms. Bergen, who was first elected in 2008 and represents the Manitoba riding of Portage-Lisgar, said that Mr. O’Toole received support throughout the country, particularly from Conservatives in the west.

“He spoke to people in the west, he let them know he was listening to them and the very first thing he brought up with the Prime Minister is western alienation,” she said, adding that Mr. O’Toole has asked her to focus on this as a key issue in her role.

“Westerners need to know that Conservatives know this is an issue and they will not be ignored,” she said. “So, our caucus is definitely aware of this issue. We want Canadians from every part of the country to know that they are important, that they are valuable and that they are being listened to.”

Mr. O’Toole also announced other senior members of his team, including his Quebec lieutenant, MP Richard Martel, and that Gérard Deltell would serve as his House leader.

Other positions announced Wednesday include chief opposition whip Blake Richards, Ontario MP Karen Vecchio as deputy House leader, deputy opposition whip Alex Ruff, and Alberta MP Tim Uppal as the caucus-party liaison.

Mr. O’Toole is expected to announce his full shadow cabinet next week.

Conservative strategist Kate Harrison, who is the vice-president of Summa Strategies, said on Twitter on Wednesday that Mr. O’Toole had announced a thoughtful lineup of inner circle advisors and noted that there was good geographic balance, a diversity of views but also includes supporters of leadership rival Peter MacKay.

“Good to see fences mended heading into the fall,” she wrote.

Mr. MacKay, a former Conservative cabinet minister, came in behind Mr. O’Toole in the race to replace Andrew Scheer as leader.

Mr. O’Toole was also asked Tuesday about a now-deleted tweet by B.C. MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay on Saturday containing a retweet of an old video of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who was a journalist at the time for the Financial Times, interviewing billionaire George Soros.

Ms. Findlay wrote on her Twitter account that Ms. Freeland listened carefully to Soros “like student to teacher.” She then removed her tweet to say she did not mean to spread “hateful rhetoric” and that she learned the source of the video spreads conspiracy theories.

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather told The Globe on Saturday that the issue was an opportunity for Mr. O’Toole to explain why this was such “an ill-informed tweet.”

On Tuesday, Mr. O’Toole said he learned of the issue after her tweet had been deleted and also said he spoke with some Jewish leaders to articulate the Conservatives are the strongest voice against antisemitism.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
