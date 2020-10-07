O’Toole says Conservative MPs can vote freely on assisted dying, conversion therapy bills

Open this photo in gallery Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole speaks in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, on Oct. 5, 2020. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says he’ll allow MPs free votes on two bills that are controversial within his party.

Last week, the Liberal government reintroduced legislation to ban the practice of forcing someone to undergo therapy aimed at changing their sexual orientation or gender identity.

On Monday, the Liberals reintroduced a bill that expands eligibility for medical assistance in dying. Both pieces of legislation have met stiff resistance from socially conservative pockets of the Conservative party.

That faction was crucial to O’Toole’s win in the leadership race in August and he has pledged their points of view will always be respected.

O’Toole himself voted against the original legislation allowing medical assistance in dying, but did say last week he is in favour of a ban on conversion therapy.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says trying to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity through conversion therapy is harmful and degrading, and the Liberal government wants to criminalize the practice. The Canadian Press

