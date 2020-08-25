O’Toole says Conservatives would not do deals with China as he lays out economic priorities

Newly minted Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said Tuesday that China is a “predatory” country as he laid out his intentions for his party and bid to become Prime Minister.

Mr. O’Toole said that his party has a plan to rebuild Canada while protecting them from the novel coronavirus. “We will trade freely with free nations and not spend our time chasing trade deals with predatory countries like communist China,” he said at his first press conference as leader of the Conservative Party.

The country needs a fighter because “everything is not OK,” he added. Mr. O’Toole said that Canadians are losing their jobs, their homes and their hope, noting they are worried about what might happen during a second wave of COVID-19.

He was asked repeatedly about his views on social issues, such as same-sex marriage and abortion, and he described himself as pro-choice and said he supports LGBTQ people. Mr. O’Toole said “a lot of Liberal spin” about him has already begun.

Mr. O’Toole won the leadership Sunday night in the third round after securing the ranked-ballot votes of many supporters of Leslyn Lewis, a Toronto lawyer and social conservative who placed third in the race. Former cabinet minister Peter MacKay placed second, and Conservative MP Derek Sloan was fourth.

Mr. O’Toole laid out some of his priorities, saying that as prime minister he will lead a government that rebuilds the economy and creates long-term jobs with ambitious projects and he will propose programs that will make it easier for people to “get ahead.” He also spoke about national unity and need to support the resources sector to alleviate the feeling of alienation in Western Canada.

The new leader could find himself running to become prime minister in a matter of months – if not weeks. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week requested a prorogation of Parliament until late September, and when it returns a Throne Speech will trigger a confidence vote, and, depending on the outcome, possibly a general election.

Mr. O’Toole would not say how he intends to vote on the Throne Speech, saying it will be discussed in the future. However he said because of that, he may soon ask Canadians for the chance to serve as Prime Minister “so we can get this country back on track.”

Mr. O’Toole was asked whether he has identified supporting roles for his leadership opponents and he said has reached out to Ms. Lewis and Mr. MacKay and he will speak with them later Tuesday. He said he and Mr. Sloan had some “very stark differences” adding that they had some areas of overlap, such as their concern about China, but that in a leadership race, a lot of things are said and they are “united” now.

He was also asked about whether Mr. Sloan should be expelled for comments he made in the leadership race. Mr. O’Toole said during the race, there are “pressures” and fights but that it’s over and they are “united as a party now.”

In April, Mr. Sloan refused to apologize after questioning Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam’s loyalty to the country, asking in a Facebook video: “Does she work for Canada or for China?” He later said his comments were “deliberately” mischaracterized by the Liberals.

Mr. O’Toole also unveiled senior members of his staff in a news release. Tausha Michaud, a long-time political staffer, has been named Mr. O’Toole’s chief of staff. Ms. Michaud formerly served as Mr. O’Toole’s senior advisor when he was minister of Veterans Affairs.

Fred DeLorey is now Mr. O’Toole’s national campaign manager. Mr. DeLorey had managed Mr. O’Toole’s leadership bid. Previously, he was Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s director of field operations and before that he worked for former prime minister Stephen Harper as director of political operations, and as national spokesperson for the Conservative Party in the 2011 election.

Former Conservative MP Alupa Clarke has been appointed Mr. O’Toole’s senior advisor. Mr. Clarke was Mr. O’Toole’s leadership campaign chair in Quebec and he previously served with the Canadian Armed Forces.

Mr. O’Toole has nominated Janet Fryday Dorey to become executive director of the Conservative Party of Canada. She was formerly the president of the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Party and is currently the Atlantic organizer for the party. The position of executive director has to be ratified by the party’s National Council.

