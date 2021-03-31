 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

O’Toole says he consulted ex-premier who enacted landmark carbon tax in B.C.

Ian Bailey
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole speaks at a press conference in Ottawa on Feb. 16, 2021.

David Kawai/The Canadian Press

Federal Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole told a B.C. audience questioning his climate-change plan on Tuesday that he has consulted with Gordon Campbell, but the former premier told The Globe and Mail he supports the kind of carbon tax the Tory leader opposes.

In virtual remarks to the Burnaby Board of Trade, Mr. O’Toole said he has reached out to Mr. Campbell amid work to develop a party plan without a carbon tax.

“I’ve even spoken to former premier Campbell to talk to him about when he brought in the B.C. approach to the carbon tax because I am in the process of trying to get the balance right,” Mr. O’Toole told board members.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Campbell – B.C.’s premier between 2001 and 2011, during which time the province enacted a landmark carbon tax – said Tuesday he has not been following federal politics closely. He vaguely remembered speaking to Mr. O’Toole, possibly around the August party leadership race last year.

“I honestly can’t recall the details of the conversation,” Mr. Campbell said in an interview. “I don’t want to leave the impression that I am talking to Mr. O’Toole every other week because I am not.”

Still, Mr. Campbell said he remains a devout supporter of a revenue-neutral carbon tax in which revenues from the tax are clearly used to reduce taxes.

In 2008, Mr. Campbell’s BC Liberal government enacted a pioneering carbon tax at a rate of $10 per tonne of carbon. It became an issue in the 2009 election, with the NDP campaigning on a pledge to “axe the tax,” but the Liberals – a coalition of federal Liberals and Conservatives – won another term.

During that campaign, Carole James, the NDP leader, said she preferred a cap-and-trade program as a key measure for cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Mr. O’Toole is facing questions about his climate change policy after 54 per cent of delegates at a Conservative Party policy convention this month voted against a resolution that would have included the line “climate change is real. The Conservative Party is willing to act” in the Tories’ official policy document.

The vote was held as Mr. O’Toole declared the party has to change on issues such as climate change. He has promised a credible climate-change plan, but ruled out a carbon tax, even in the wake of a Supreme Court of Canada decision last week that endorsed the federal use of such taxes. On Tuesday, Mr. O’Toole said he is committed to a “smart, serious” policy targeted at emission reduction, but provided no details. “I think we have to build trust on this plank,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Asked what Mr. O’Toole should do, Mr. Campbell said he hasn’t been premier for 10 years and is not closely following politics. “I think Mr. O’Toole is right to say [climate change] is an issue. It’s an issue we have to deal with.”

Mr. Campbell said the current federal structure of the tax is “complicated,” which may lead to skepticism, and that Ottawa would have been better off to do a revenue-neutral carbon tax “across the board” with every cent used to reduce federal income tax. “I think the simpler the approach the better.”

Under the current federal system, provinces are free to develop their own pricing systems, as long as they meet minimum federal standards. In some provinces, rebates are paid to residents for the tax.

Asked whether it is possible to deal with climate change without a carbon tax, Mr. Campbell said a tax, alone, does not deal with climate change because there are many additional measures that can be deployed to deal with the problem, such as the design of cities.

But he said there is clearly an issue requiring attention. “To say there is not a climate problem is not to recognize the facts,” he said. “To suggest there is not an issue is to close your eyes to the world, and that’s not going to be helpful to anybody.”

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies