Ottawa admits it will miss target to provide clean drinking water in First Nations

The Liberal government will not meet its targeted timeline of March 2021 to end all long-term drinking water advisories in First Nations.
At a news conference in Ottawa, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said there will be roughly a dozen communities, for varying reasons, that will not be in a position to lift their long-term drinking water advisories by March.
“This is a recommitment to them and a commitment to all the communities that have lifted the water advisories that we will be with them for the long term,” he said.
Mr. Miller said the target of March is not a deadline where the government will merely walk away.
“Quite the opposite,” he said. “This is a much deeper commitment to walking along the path of ensuring that communities have safe access to clean and reliable drinking water.”
Ending long-term drinking water advisories is a process rather than a single event and the government has the duty to get it done, Mr. Miller said.
In 2015, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau campaigned on a pledge to end all long-term drinking water advisories within the span of five years.
Mr. Miller said Wednesday this was an ambitious goal and that the Prime Minister’s promise was an “expression of what Canadians would expect any leader to do.”
“He deserves a lot of credit for saying that,” he said. “That said, in the last four, five years, we’ve seen a number of challenges.”
Mr. Miller said, for example, that the government increased the number of eligible water systems as “a matter of fairness” because 250 systems had been excluded under previous criteria.
“I bear the responsibility for this,” he said. “The Prime Minister wrote in my mandate letter that I needed to get it done.”
On Monday in its fall economic statement, the Liberal government announced $1.5-billion to accelerate the work of ending long-term drinking water advisories in First Nations.
At a technical briefing on Wednesday, officials with Indigenous Services Canada said that as of Wednesday there were 59 long-term drinking water advisories remaining in effect in 41 First Nations communities.
The department also said that communities, with government support, successfully lifted 97 long-term drinking water advisories and 171 short-term advisories were prevented from becoming long-term.
Officials also said that the COVID-19 pandemic had added another layer of complexity to an already challenging goal, noting disruptions to the supply chain and disruptions to construction season that affected timelines.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said that Indigenous communities across Canada are being told Wednesday that they have to wait longer for access to clean drinking water.
“The Liberals’ failure to meet their promise to lift all long-term drinking water advisories by March 2021 is unacceptable,” he said.
“This would never be allowed to happen in Toronto and Vancouver. Yet, a generation of children in First Nations communities had to grow up without clean water thanks to Liberal and Conservative negligence.”
At the end of October, Mr. Trudeau appeared to be backing away from the government’s timeline at a news conference when asked about the situation in Neskantaga First Nation in Northwestern Ontario.
The community has been under a drinking-water advisory for 25 years and was evacuated this fall when an oil sheen was found on the surface of its reservoir.
In response, Mr. Trudeau said the commitment to end long-term drinking water advisories mattered “an awful lot” to the government and Indigenous communities.
He also said that COVID-19 and travel restrictions had created “challenges in certain communities.”
“We continue to be optimistic we’re going to be able to lift those remaining boil-water advisories soon,” Mr. Trudeau said.
When asked Wednesday how long the government knew that it would not meet its target, Mr. Miller acknowledged it has been aware of challenges for some time.
