Politics

Ottawa announces $1.7-billion to clean up orphan oil-and-gas wells in Western Canada

Robert FifeOttawa Bureau Chief
Bill Curry
Kelly Cryderman
Emma GraneyEnergy reporter
Ottawa and Calgary
The federal government hopes to create up to 10,000 jobs in the hard-hit energy sector by providing more than $2.4-billion to help laid-off workers clean up orphan oil-and-gas wells and stop the leakage of methane gas.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told his daily news conference Friday that plunging oil prices and the economic impact of combatting COVID-19 has devastated the country’s energy sector and left too many workers on the jobless lines.

“To help these workers, our government will invest $1.7-billion to clean up orphaned and inactive wells in Alberta, Saskatchewan and B.C.,” he said. “Cleaning them up will bring people back to work and help many landowners who had these wells on their property for years but haven’t be able to get them taken care of and the land restored.”

Mr. Trudeau said Ottawa will also create a $750-million emission-reduction fund to help energy companies reduce methane gas emissions, including $75-million for Newfoundland’s offshore oil sector.

The oil-and-gas cleanup should create 5,200 jobs in Alberta alone and both measures should create 10,000 jobs across the country, Mr. Trudeau said.

The $2.4-billion falls far short of the $20-billion to $30-billion demanded by Alberta, including additional liquidity for hard-hit energy companies.

Mr. Trudeau said medium-sized energy companies will be able to access credit from the Business Development Bank and Export Development Canada but did not provide details.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau told reporters Friday that further measures related to liquidy for larger energy companies will be announced later.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney responded positively to the announcement.

"Thank you to the Prime Minister and the fed govt for announcing $1.7-billion to accelerate cleanup of orphaned and abandoned wells in Canada's energy sector," he said on Twitter while Mr. Trudeau was still speaking. "This is critical to getting thousands of people in the energy sector back to work immediately." ​

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said Ottawa’s help for the energy sector is long overdue and he criticized Finance Minister Bill Morneau for the time they have taken to announce a support program.

“We’ve long supported the idea of providing assistance to clean up orphaned oil wells. We believe this will achieve two purposes: one is it employs many people and it has a very positive impact on the environment,” he told reporters in Ottawa prior to Mr. Trudeau’s news conference. “People suffering from this pandemic and the other hurdles that are in place for the energy sector are suffering in real time. They were promised help almost a month ago, so we’ll see what happens today or in the coming days, but we’re very disappointed at the pace that this program is being rolled out.” ​

Alberta officials say three people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Imperial's Kearl oil sands camp north of Fort McMurray, and others there are being tested. The Canadian Press

