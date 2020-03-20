Ottawa announces COVID-19 funds for industry to produce medical equipment

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa is mobilizing manufacturers in a massive effort to produce ventilators, medical masks and other key supplies needed to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal government will be providing financial assistance to help get needed medical supplies into the health-care system that is struggling to contain the COVD-19 virus.

“We are launching Canada’s plan to mobilize industry to fight COVID-19 to ensure that we can quickly produce here in Canada the things we need,” Mr. Trudeau told a news conference. “This initiative will help companies that are already making things like masks, ventilators and hand sanitizer to massively scale up production."

The Prime Minister said Ottawa will provide support for “those who want to re-tool their manufacturing facilities to contribute to this fight."

Mr. Trudeau also announced that the Canada-U.S. border will close to non-essential travel at midnight Friday and both countries will turn back asylum seekers crossing the border at unofficial entries.

He said that Canadian airlines are also stepping up to help Canadians stranded abroad get home. The first flight will be picking up Canadians from Morocco this weekend, he said.

Ottawa’s decision to enlist manufacturers in the fight against COVID-19 follows similar moves elsewhere, including in France, where conglomerate LVMH is producing hand sanitizer for hospitals on production lines that previously made Dior and Givenchy luxury perfumes. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked Ford, Honda, Rolls Royce and other manufacturers to make ventilators and other health-care equipment.

A key part of the fight against the coronavirus is to slow the rate of infections so that seriously ill patients do not overwhelm the capacity of the health-care system, including the number of available ventilators.

Under the new initiative, companies will be able to access funds through the Strategic Innovation Fund to retool to produce medical equipment and supplies. The National Research Council will also work with small- and medium-sized companies on health research to fight the virus.

“Our government is also creating new innovative procurement streams to allow more businesses to develop solutions and products Canadians need because of COVID-19. We will expedite these streams so firms can get to work quickly and these products are ready to use as soon as possible,”​ Mr. Trudeau said.

“Our healthcare professionals really need support, so our government will help these companies shift production from auto parts to medical supplies.”

Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, said his organization has been in discussions with officials at both the federal and provincial levels.

“We’ve made an offer to say we’ve got capacity to make medical supplies all over [Ontario] here," he told The Globe earlier this week.

"So for the public procurement of medical supplies, critical ones, everything from ventilators to masks, give us the specs, give us the volumes. And where we can accommodate, we absolutely will.”