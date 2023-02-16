Promising that it “will not be just another funding agency,” the federal government is launching a new Canada Innovation Corp. that promises to help businesses commercialize their research and protect intellectual property.

The future Crown corporation is a renamed version of a plan first announced in the 2022 budget, where it was originally called the Canadian Innovation and Investment Agency. The budget said it would have $1-billion in funding over five years, but Thursday’s announcement boosts that to $2.6-billion over four years and promises annual funding thereafter.

The higher funding figure is largely due to the fact that the more than 75-year-old Industrial Research Assistance Program will move from the National Research Council to be part of the new corporation.

The new corporation is one of two new government bodies promised in the 2022 budget to encourage Canadian companies to scale up their operations. The other entity is the Canada Growth Fund, a $15-billion plan focused on commercializing and deploying technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

With the United States government planning to spend hundreds of billions on new programs aimed at supporting domestic companies and reduce economic reliance on China, Canada faces pressure to act quickly in response to the shifting focus of its largest trading partner.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, along with Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, state in a forward to a blueprint document released Thursday that Canadian businesses do not currently invest in research and development at the same level as their international counterparts.

“Too often, this means new opportunities for growth move elsewhere, and it has led, for decades, to economic productivity that lags many of our global peers. This is Canada’s longstanding Achilles’ heel,” the ministers say.

They present the CIC as “a new approach” that will address this challenge.

“The CIC will not be just another funding agency. It will be an outcome-driven organization with a clear and focused mandate to help Canadian businesses across all sectors and regions become more innovative and productive. It will support them in developing and protecting intellectual property, and in capturing important segments of global supply chains that will help drive Canada’s economic growth and create good jobs.”

The government plans to have the corporation up and running in 2023 and have a board and CEO in place by spring. Legislation to formally create the corporation will be introduced later this year.

The corporation is the latest in a long-line of attempts by the federal government to spur innovation and boost Canada’s productivity.

A recent Globe and Mail series reported that federal innovation policies are often seen as overly politically driven and bureaucratic.

For instance, the 2017 budget announcement of a “supercluster” strategy targeting key sectors of the economy has fallen short of expectations. That same year, the government created a Canada Infrastructure Bank that promised to attract major private capital from large institutional investors. The bank struggled with start-up delays and leadership changes in its initial years and has only recently started to deliver results in terms of project approvals.

The new corporation will be inspired by international examples, including the Israel Innovation Authority and Business Finland.

The blueprint released Thursday says the CIC will not only focus on high-technology firms, but will design programs and services to target businesses operating in established commodity-based and manufacturing industries “to turn inventions into innovations.”

Former BlackBerry co-chief executive Jim Balsillie, who has long urged Ottawa to improve its approach to commercializing and protecting intellectual property (IP), said it appears the new corporation will repeat past government mistakes.

“Currently it’s simply more superclusters, which was the most poorly designed funding program to date,” he told The Globe. He said the blueprint needs a major redesign before the corporation is launched.

“Otherwise it’s just another spray-and-pray granting program,” he said. “They keep confusing IP generation and IP protection and there’s no mention of the data-driven economy.”

Dan Breznitz, co-director of the Innovation Policy Lab with the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, said the corporation can make a positive contribution if it is led by the right people.

“I cannot emphasize enough how important it is that the right CEO and the right chair of the board are selected,” said Dr. Breznitz, who was a visiting economist with the Finance Department for a 15 month period that ended in December.

Dr. Breznitz said the potential is there for the corporation to make quick funding decisions unlike any other government body. He urged the private sector to pressure the government to ensure leaders with strong business acumen are selected for leadership positions.

“They have to come from business and they cannot be the usual suspects,” he said, warning that poor selections for those roles risk creating something that is “dead in the water.”

Council of Canadian Innovators president Benjamin Bergen also said the leadership selections will be key in determining whether the new corporation is a success.

Mr. Bergen said the CIC could be an “exciting” new body that helps businesses scale up.

“What the document does lay out is that those who are at the head of it will have a lot of freedom to determine its strategies and its approaches. And that is a bit of a departure from this government,” he said. “If we find the right people, I think it will be a step in the right direction and potentially a success. But if we don’t, then I think it’ll be more of the same.”

Robert Asselin, senior vice-president with the Business Council of Canada, said the plan appears to be a positive attempt to link research and development with industry.

“It’s very preliminary,” he said. “I think it has potential.”

With files from Sean Silcoff

