Ottawa announces one-time payment for seniors to offset COVID-19 expenses

Seniors Minister Deb Schulte said Tuesday a one-time tax-free payment of $300 will be given to seniors eligible for the Old Age Security pension, and an additional $200 will be given to seniors eligible for the Guaranteed Income Supplement.

​Ms. Schulte said this measure will mean seniors will be given a total of $500 for individuals eligible to receive both the OAS and GIS, and it will help them cover increased costs incurred due to COVID-19.

Old Age Security is a federal program that provides monthly income to seniors. The amounts vary based on whether or not an individual is single and the benefit is fully phased out for seniors who earn over $128,137.

The GIS is a supplement to the OAS and is aimed at low-income seniors.

Ms. Schulte also announced an expansion of the New Horizons for Seniors program on Tuesday with an investment of $20-million to help organizations offering community-based projects designed to reduce isolation and improve quality of life for seniors.​​

The House of Commons recently approved a motion calling on the government to “implement measures without delay to provide additional support for seniors and persons with disabilities,” including looking at enhancements to Old Age Security and the Guaranteed Income Supplement.

In the 2019 election platform, the Liberals promised to increase OAS benefits by 10 per cent for seniors aged 75 and up.

The platform also promised to increase the survivor’s benefit for seniors through the Canada Pension Plan.​​

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday there is no question COVID-19 has taken its toll on seniors emotionally and financially, adding the government is taking steps to alleviate some of the stress felt.

But he conceded more work needs to be done to explore long-term solutions for seniors care.

"COVID-19 has exposed some uncomfortable truths about our society, including how we care for seniors in Canada," he said.

"We’ve seen heartbreaking tragedies in long-term care facilities and nursing homes right across the country. Overworked staff. Understaffed residences. Grieving families."

There are serious underlying challenges facing these facilities, he added, noting Ottawa plans to support provinces in the coming months to develop solutions.

