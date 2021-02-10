Ottawa announces permanent $3-billion-a-year transit transfer to cities, starting in 2026

The federal government is making annual transit transfers to cities a permanent program, a move municipalities say will help them make longer-term spending decisions.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement Wednesday along with the federal infrastructure and environment ministers, Canada Infrastructure Bank chair Tamara Vrooman and Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson.

Cities have been calling for such a move because the federal government’s main infrastructure transfer plan, worth $188-billion over 12 years, is currently only budgeted through to the 2027-28 fiscal year. Wednesday’s announcement means the transit portion of that program will continue indefinitely.

The permanent transit transfer will be worth $3-billion per year beginning in 2026-27. The government also said in a news release that it was announcing $14.9-billion in public transit projects over the next eight years, but details were not immediately provided.

Such long-term spending promises come with the caveat that they extend beyond the life of the current Parliament, meaning the current Liberal government can’t guarantee what Ottawa’s spending priorities will be over the long term.

“We need efficient and modern public transit systems that make our communities more connected,” Mr. Trudeau said. “These investments will support major public transit projects like subway extensions, and help electrify fleets with zero-emission vehicles. They will also be used to meet the growing demand for walkways and paths for cycling, and help rural and remote communities deliver projects to meet their mobility challenges.”

