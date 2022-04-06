Minister of Environment Steven Guilbeault speaks during a press conference outside the GLOBE Forum at the Convention Centre in Vancouver, B.C., on March 29, 2022.CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

Ottawa has approved a new oil development off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, just one week after the federal government said the oil and gas sector needs to reduce its emissions close to half by the end of the decade.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault approved the Bay du Nord development Wednesday despite pressure from some political parties and environmental groups to reject it. In his decision, Mr. Guilbeault said the project “is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects.” He gave it the green light, with conditions.

The decision came less than an hour after his department said any new oil and gas projects subject to a federal assessment will have to meet “even higher standards.” The government said it is developing guidelines that will require any new project to show it has “best-in-class” emissions performance.

Oil and gas sector emissions must be cut 42 per cent by 2030, new climate plan says

The decision comes four years after Norway energy giant Equinor first proposed the Bay du Nord development for the Flemish Pass Basin, about 500 kilometres off the coast of St. John’s. Originally set to tap up to 300 million barrels of oil over a 30-year lifespan, nearby discoveries in 2020 could boost Bay du Nord’s production closer to 1 billion barrels through potential tie-in projects.

Calgary-based Cenovus holds a 35-per-cent stake in the $12-billion project, which it picked up after its acquisition of former Bay du Nord partner Husky Energy in 2021.

Offshore oil drilling comes with vastly lower emissions than onshore production, particularly compared with Alberta’s oil sands, which comprise the bulk of Canadian production. A 2021 analysis by data firm Rystad Energy put the average carbon dioxide produced in the oil sands at around 73 kg per barrel of oil. That’s compared with a 17 kg average for the offshore sector, though the top performers were closer to 7 kg.

Still, the Liberal government was not unanimous in its support of the project, sources tell the Globe and Mail. Not only does it come just a week after Ottawa said the sector must cut emissions by 42 per cent below 2019 levels, but on the heels of comments from UN Secretary General António Guterres that new fossil fuel infrastructure investments are “moral and economic madness.”

Sources said the internal debate echoed the tensions around the proposed Teck Resources Frontier oil sands mine, though was less heated. That project was shelved by Teck before the federal government had to make a decision. Sources with direct knowledge said Atlantic MPs and ministers were strongly supportive of the project while concerns were raised by Liberals from Quebec and B.C.

The Globe is not disclosing the sources’ names because they were not permitted to disclose the private discussions.

Newfoundland and Labrador Liberal MP Ken McDonald said Wednesday that Bay du Nord would supply “good, clean oil” and is critical to the province’s economic survival.

He said opposing the project would be akin to “turning my back on family and in Newfoundland and Labrador. Family means everything.”

Equinor executive Al Cook told investors in June that emissions from Bay du Nord would be around 8 kg per barrel.

On Wednesday, Equinor spokesperson Alex Collins said the company expects to make a final investment decision in the next couple of years with first oil in late-2028. Last year Mr. Cook said that 13 wells already drilled in the area gave Equinor confidence in the quality and level of reserves.

“Successful exploration here can add to a high-value development, which already has peak production of 200,000 barrels per day and a break-even of less than $35 per barrel,” he said at the time.

The Bay du Nord project left the federal government between a rock and a hard place, said Chris Bataille, an energy economist and researcher affiliated with the Canadian Energy and Emissions Data Centre at B.C.’s Simon Fraser University.

The oil extracted by the project is lighter, easier to process and has lower emissions than the heavy oil sands bitumen from Alberta that makes up most of Canada’s oil production. As such, adding Bay du Nord to Canada’s oil production inventory won’t add a whole lot in the way of emissions.

“Where the big emissions are will be where that oil is turned into a refined petroleum product and combusted,” he said.

Then there’s the fact that Newfoundland and Labrador is traditionally a have-not province, with fewer economic options than Western Canada. It’s closer to Europe, too, which is facing serious energy security issues as it tries to ween itself off Russian oil and gas in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

“It’s not an easy decision,” Mr. Bataille said.

“You’re going to get people on the environmental side saying, ‘No, we were just told no new reserves, why are you doing this?’ And on the other hand, it’s a lower-income region and it’s much lower intensity oil. There are strong arguments either way.”

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Wednesday that while emissions created by offshore oil production are significantly lower than in the oil sands, he wouldn’t opine on whether one sector is more plausible than the other in the scheme of Canada’s climate goals.

“I think emissions intensity is going to be an important component, but I wouldn’t say that that necessarily benefits the offshore versus the oil sands,” he said in an interview.

“At the end of the day climate change is driven by what atmosphere sees and not necessarily by production. I would also say that the more that we do with respect to reducing emissions, I think the more competitive our oil and gas sector becomes in a world that is going to value low-carbon intensity products.”

The deadline for a decision on Bay du Nord was extended twice before Wednesday’s decision. Those extensions drew the ire of industry groups such as the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) and Energy NL, which criticized the government for dragging its heels and said Canada must allow development of its offshore basin.

The Liberal government of Newfoundland and Labrador had also urged Ottawa to approve the project.

With a report from Kelly Cryderman

