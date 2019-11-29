Ottawa-area campaign managers call for Scheer’s resignation at private event

Open this photo in gallery Conservative Deputy Leader Leona Alleslev and Leader of the Opposition Andrew Scheer speak with the media in the foyer of the House of Commons, Nov. 28, 2019. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Calls for Andrew Scheer to resign continued Thursday night in Ottawa as the Conservative Leader and his staff met with party organizers and candidates from the region.

However, candidates and sources at the meetings said the Ottawa gatherings weren’t as intense as similar closed-door sessions held in Montreal on Monday, which featured heavy criticism and more demands that he quit.

Mr. Scheer is holding meetings with MPs, defeated candidates and party members across Canada as he tries to hold onto his job, after losing an election the party was expecting to win. Since his October defeat, a growing number of voices have called on him to resign and a group of prominent Ontario-based Conservatives launched a campaign called Conservative Victory, with the goal of ousting him immediately.

The Conservative Leader faces an automatic confidence vote at the party’s April convention.

Two Ottawa-area campaign managers said Mr. Scheer needs to resign in their private meeting with party officials, according to sources speaking on condition of confidentiality to discuss internal party matters.

Among the concerns cited was the campaign’s failure to define Mr. Scheer, leaving it open for the Liberals to do instead.

For the second time Thursday, Mr. Scheer dismissed calls he resign and said while some people are interested in an immediate leadership race, it’s in the “party’s best interest to stay united, to stay focused on the task at hand, and that is showing Canadians that we’re ready to govern.”

Candidates who met separately with Mr. Scheer said calls for his resignation weren’t made in front of him – unlike in his meeting in Montreal. But a source said there was a lot of negative feedback about how the campaign was run.

MP Michael Barrett said the conversations Mr. Scheer is having across the country are “really tough.” He called Thursday’s honest and constructive, and said ultimately the feedback is good to have.

Conservative MP Eric Duncan said Mr. Scheer “deserves a chance to stay on.” And on his way into the meeting, Ottawa-area MP Pierre Poilievre said he supports Mr. Scheer and blamed the media for putting too much focus on the Conservative leader’s detractors.

“He’s the leader of the Conservative Party and I support him,” Mr. Poilievre said.

Defeated candidates, though, were more cautious in their comments on Mr. Scheer’s future.

“That’s up to him,” Ottawa Centre candidate Carole Clemenhagen said when asked if he should stay on. She said her message to Mr. Scheer was that the party needs a “credible, reliable climate plan.”

On his handling of the party’s policies on abortion rights, Ms. Clemenhagen said the position of the Conservative Party is that it’s pro-choice and “our party should be able to articulate that in a very clear fashion.”

Defeated Gatineau-area candidate Dave Blackburn said he hasn’t decided yet whether Mr. Scheer should stay on and that the party missed the “perfect time to win Quebec.” He noted that just one year ago, the Bloc Québécois had virtually no presence in the province and the NDP were on their way out. He said he asked Mr. Scheer what he plans to do in Quebec going forward and that’s one of the many issues that he’s now contemplating.

Mr. Scheer got a mix of blunt and guarded criticism, according to another source. However, they said the campaign managers meeting with party staff was more acrimonious and ended in frustration and no resolution.

Most campaign managers declined to speak with reporters on their way out.

Defeated Gatineau candidate Sylvie Goneau said she attended the meetings in Montreal and Ottawa, and the one in Quebec was more intense in part because there were many more people there. She said she thinks Mr. Scheer should stay on but the party needs to adapt and become “more approachable.”

Party members and volunteers, who arrived for a cocktail reception later in the evening were the most supportive of Mr. Scheer. The majority who spoke to reporters said he deserves to stay on and that this is the wrong time for the party to “start from scratch“ with a new leader.

Lucia Fevrier-President, said she supported the Liberals in 2015 but was disappointed with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and switched to the Conservatives. She said she backed Mr. Scheer in the leadership race, still supports him now and thinks the leader isn’t getting enough credit for what was accomplished.

“He was able to substantially reduce the Liberal Party,” Ms. Fevrier-President said.

With reports from Robert Fife.