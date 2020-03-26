 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

Ottawa asking banks, credit-card companies to lower interest rates due to COVID-19 pandemic

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media outside his home in Ottawa, on March 25, 2020.

PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters

The federal government is asking banks and credit-card companies to lower interest rates on Canadians struggling financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is also looking at extending lower-interest credit directly to consumers.

The Bank of Canada has slashed its trend-setting interest rate to try to cushion the blow to business from a slowing economy, but credit-card interest rates, the ones that matter most directly to most consumers, remain high.

Speaking at his Ottawa residence this morning, Trudeau says Finance Minister Bill Morneau is in talks with major banks about doing things to narrow the gap.

He says the government is spending billions on programs to help individuals pay their bills over the next few months as the novel coronavirus forces people out of work due to illnesses and enforced closures.

He says lowering the costs Canadians have to pay as they rely on borrowing to cover their expenses is another part of the effort.

