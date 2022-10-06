Victims of heavy flooding from monsoon rains stand beside their tents at a relief camp in Dasht near Quetta, Pakistan, on Sept. 16.Arshad Butt/The Associated Press

The federal government has more than doubled the amount of donations it will match to help the people of Pakistan recover from disastrous flooding.

International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan tweeted Wednesday that Canada will match the $7.5 million Canadians have donated to the Humanitarian Coalition.

Three weeks ago, the government pledged to match just $3 million, on top of the existing $30 million Ottawa has allocated.

Last week, Sajjan said he would boost that to $5 million in the hopes of drumming up more public support.

Severe monsoon rains this summer left one-third of Pakistan underwater, causing severe food shortages and ruining the livelihoods of millions.

Pakistan also experienced massive floods in 2010, and the former Harper government pledged $71.8 million for relief efforts, including $46.8 million from donations Ottawa matched.