Ottawa unveils wage subsidies of up to 75 per cent for small businesses

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a sweeping package for small business owners on Friday, including loan guarantees and significantly higher wage subsidies to help them cope with the dire economic consequences caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Trudeau relented to pressure from the small business community, which had been pressing Ottawa to boost wage subsidies well beyond the 10 per cent that Ottawa had announced last week.

“It is clear we have to do more, much more so we are bringing that percentage up to 75 per cent for qualifying businesses,” Mr. Trudeau told his daily news conference. “This means that people will continue to be paid even though their employer has had to slow down or stop its operations because of COVID-19.”

Other large wage subsidy programs announced internationally have been subject to several conditions. Mr. Trudeau declined to provide specifics on Canada’s wage subsidy program Friday, saying that details were still being reviewed and that further information will be released on Monday.

The new wage subsidy will be backdated to March 15, Mr. Trudeau aid.

The Prime Minister said small store front businesses are also reeling from having their businesses shuttered and that Ottawa will provide help loans.

“To help you bridge to better times, we are launching the Canada Emergency Business Account. With this new measure banks will soon offer $40,000 which will be guaranteed by the government” he said. The loans will be interest free for the first year and $10,000 will be foregiveable.

“Our government will also provide an additional $12.5-billion through Export Development Canada and Business Development Bank to help small and medium-sized businesses with their operational capital requirements,” Mr. Trudeau said.

As well, Mr. Trudeau said the government will defer GST and HST payments as well as duty taxes owned on imports until June.

“This is the equivalent of giving $30-billion of interest free loans to businesses,” Mr. Trudeau said.

John Ruffolo, vice chairman of CCI, who championed the government-backed loans idea to small and medium-sized businesses praised Ottawa to listening to the business communities call for help.

“I am very pleased with today’s announcement in supporting the unprecedented, disastrous impact to Canada’s small and medium sized businesses. The Federal government has carefully listened to our recommendations and crafted a great solution to an evolving problem.”

Benjamin Bergen, Executive Director of the Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), a national business association that advocates on behalf of Canada’s fastest growing technology companies, said the measures will help SME’s who are on “track to hit a wall in April and go bankrupt.”

“The Government is finally hearing the concerns from the business front lines by bringing forward wage subsides, and we urge them to continue to find ways to appropriately support Canada’s entrepreneurs during this difficult time,” he said.

Goldy Hyder, CEO of the Business Council of Canada, said given the more concerted measures Friday, compared to the government’s earlier fiscal measures, “it’s as if a light bulb went on [regarding] the severity and risks to the economy by taking small steps. Thankfully the bulb isn’t flickering now.”

He welcomed the measures “as a way to preserve jobs and the supply chain so critical to the Canadian economy” but noted the government still hadn’t delivered expected financial measures to help the hard-hit aviation, energy and tourism sectors.

The retail banking head at CIBC, Laura Dottori-Attansio, said the banks are working with Ottawa to get the new $40,000 loan program operational as soon as possible.

“There is no doubt that small businesses are the backbone of the Canadian economy and the urgent need for relief among this important segment of the economy is significant. We are working with the federal government to get the new loan program up and operating so we can get support in the hands of our small business clients as quickly as possible,” said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, group head of personal and personal and business banking for Canada at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, in a statement.

"There's still more to be done," said Brianne Miller, chief executive of Nada, a Vancouver package-free grocery store. She was on the cusp of having to lay off as many as 30 people this week.

“The wage subsidy absolutely encourages us to keep as many people around as long as possible,” but there are caveats, Ms. Miller said – because Ottawa said details would come later. Layoff conversations “are happening today, they’re happening this weekend – they’re not happening this week.”

- With a file from James Bradshaw

