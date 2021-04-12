Ottawa cancels 29 military export permits for Turkey after finding Canadian-made gear diverted to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Open this photo in gallery An Armenian soldier stands guard next to a road outside a house in the village of Shurnukh on March 4, 2021. Up until a few months ago the nearest Azerbaijani presence east of the village of Shurnukh was dozens of kilometres away. Between the two sides lay the territory of the self-declared state of Nagorno-Karabakh that Armenian fighters seized in a war almost 30 years ago after the Soviet Union's collapse. But the balance of power was upended by six-weeks of fighting that exploded last September, 2020, and saw Armenia agreeing to the return of swathes of territory to Azerbaijan. ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images

The Canadian government is cancelling nearly 30 permits for exports of military goods to Turkey, saying an investigation revealed that made-in-Canada airstrike-targeting gear was illegally diverted to the war last fall between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

It’s rare for Ottawa to outright cancel permits, and the decision is sure to hurt Canadian relations with Turkey, a NATO ally that has been drifting into authoritarianism in recent years.

Military drones played a major role in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and as the Globe and Mail reported last October, restricted Canadian imaging technology made by L3Harris Wescam turned up in drones being operated by Azerbaijan. The gear from Wescam, based in Burlington, Ont., had been authorized for export to Turkey only.

Story continues below advertisement

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau announced the permit cancellation Monday, saying the department of Global Affairs has concluded Canadian gear was diverted to the fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It initially suspended permits last October following a Globe and Mail report that Ottawa issued export permits last May for the delivery of seven Wescam MX-15D air-strike targeting systems to Turkish drone-maker Baykar just months before the conflict intensified.

“Following this review, which found credible evidence that Canadian technology exported to Turkey was used in Nagorno-Karabakh, today I am announcing the cancellation of permits that were suspended in the fall of 2020,” the minister said in a statement. “This use was not consistent with Canadian foreign policy, nor end-use assurances given by Turkey.

Canada is obliged under domestic law and the global Arms Trade Treaty to prevent, detect and stop the diversion of military goods to users other than intended customers. It is also compelled to stop exports of such restricted goods that are shown to be used to harm civilians.

Mr. Garneau also revealed he’d spoken to his Turkish counterpart Monday morning to give him a heads’ up and begin the process of rebuilding relations.

“This morning, I spoke with Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, to reiterate Canada’s concern and to initiate a dialogue mechanism between Canadian and Turkish officials to build mutual confidence and greater cooperation on export permits to ensure consistency with end-use assurances before any further permits for military goods and technology … are issued,” he said.

“Turkey is an important NATO ally and applications related to NATO cooperation programs will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.”

The export permits Canada first suspended and now have cancelled cover millions of dollars of airstrike targeting and imaging equipment by Wescam going back several years. Companies normally apply for permits, which are valid for up to five years, and then use the permits to cover future exports over that period. Cancelling permits also means the gear cannot be sent back to Canada for repair. Twenty five of the permits cover Wescam equipment and four others are for a different exporter.

Story continues below advertisement

Government records recently leased to a Parliamentary committee probing this matter revealed Turkey apparently misled Canada last year. An arms embargo against exports of most types of military technology was already in place against Turkey after Ankara’s late 2019 military incursion into northeastern Syria.

But records show Turkey had pressed Ottawa to allow the shipment on the grounds that it was necessary to safeguard civilians in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib. Turkey borders this province and backs opposition forces in Syria’s nine-year-long civil war. Its armed forces operate in Idlib and are seeking to prevent more refugees from streaming into Turkish territory.

The Turkish embassy in Canada, asked for comment, said in a statement that: “We expect our NATO allies to avoid unconstructive steps that will negatively affect our bilateral relations and undermine alliance solidarity.”

- More to come

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.