 Skip to main content

Politics Ottawa clamps down on sugary, high-alcohol drinks with new regulations

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Ottawa clamps down on sugary, high-alcohol drinks with new regulations

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

New federal restrictions on sugary alcoholic beverages took effect today, following at least two deaths in 18 months.

The alcohol content in what Health Canada describes as “single-serve flavoured purified alcoholic beverages” can no longer exceed 25.6 ml for each container of one litre or less.

The amount is the equivalent of about one and a half drinks; a single serving could previously contain up to four standard alcohol drinks.

Story continues below advertisement

The changes come after the 2018 death of Quebec teenager Athena Gervais, who drowned in a creek after quickly consuming several sugary alcoholic drinks.

Her death raised questions about the drinks and their marketing to youth and Health Canada consulted extensively on the matter before introducing the new rules today.

Given the “seriousness of the situation,” Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor said in a statement that the rules are effectively immediately and there will be no transition period.

Educ’alcool, a Quebec non-profit that promotes responsible drinking, say they are disappointed with the new rules, which they called too permissive.

The organization believes the federal government missed an opportunity to crack down on the relatively new industry.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter