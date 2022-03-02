Tamara Lich during her court appearance on Feb. 22, 2022, in which she was denied bail.JANE ROSENBERG/Reuters

Ottawa convoy protest organizer Tamara Lich submitted an affidavit in court as part of a bail review saying she was unaware a judge who denied her release was a former Liberal candidate, adding that if she had known that she would have had her lawyer ask for the recusal of Ontario Court Justice Julie Bourgeois from her case.

Ms. Lich’s affidavit also said that the convoy protests at heart of the charges she is facing included expressions of discontent with the Prime Minister’s Office and Justin Trudeau in particular. Justice Bourgeois ran for the federal Liberals in the 2011 election campaign in the Ontario riding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell.

Ms. Lich, who is from Medicine Hat, Alta., organized the GoFundMe page for the convoy protest. She is a former member of the governing council of the separatist Maverick Party.

Ms. Lich testified to contents of her affidavit on Wednesday morning in an Ottawa courtroom.

During cross-examination of Ms. Lich, Crown lawyer Moiz Karimjee noted that Justice Bourgeois released fellow convoy protest organizer Chris Barber. On Feb. 18, Justice Bourgeois granted Mr. Barber bail and ordered him to leave the City of Ottawa in 24 hours.

Ms. Lich, who was wearing a surgical mask mandated at the court due to the pandemic, faces several charges, including mischief and interfering with the lawful use and operation of property.

During the bail hearing last week, Justice Bourgeois said evidence showed Ms. Lich was “one of the leaders of at least a group of people who obstructed, interrupted and interfered with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property in the downtown core of Ottawa by blocking and occupying streets.”

On Friday, Pat King, an outspoken leader of the convoy, was also denied bail. Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour said that evidence from the Crown painted a “portrait of an individual who has clear intention to continue his protest and is indifferent to the consequences.” He also described “significant frailties” in a proposed bail plan.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and Ottawa interim police chief Steve Bell have described what took place in the city as an “occupation.”

Last week, Mr. Watson terminated a state of emergency declared on Feb. 6. The municipality said the declaration was “in response to the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the occupation.”

Demonstrations in Ottawa were also part of why Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the never-before-used Emergencies Act.

On Feb.14, Mr. Trudeau said it was a “last resort” taken in response to prolonged demonstrations in downtown Ottawa and blockades at border crossings in Alberta, Manitoba and British Columbia. The act’s powers are triggered as soon as it is invoked, but its provisions require that a vote on its use be held in the Commons within seven days.

Last week, Mr. Trudeau said that the federal government was ending the use of the act because it had been assured that police had sufficient tools to deal with any further challenges.

An inquiry will be held into the act’s use and a special review committee of parliamentarians will also conduct an examination.

On Monday, the federal Liberals put forward a motion on the review committee that will force a vote on matter. The Liberals and the Conservatives do not agree on the composition of the committee.

The Liberal government has proposed the committee be composed of four members of the Senate and seven members of the House of Commons: three Liberal MPs, two Conservatives, one Bloc member and one NDP member. It also proposed that the committee have three chairs: one from the Bloc, one from the NDP and one determined by the Senate.

The Conservatives moved an amendment Monday proposing the committee be co-chaired by a Liberal MP and a Conservative senator.

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.