The federal government has dropped the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.

Mr. Trudeau made the announcement on Wednesday at news conference alongside other cabinet ministers who have fielded questions from some MPs, including in the Liberal caucus, about why emergency measures are required.

“Today, after careful consideration, we’re ready to confirm that the situation is no longer an emergency therefore, the federal government will be ending the use of the Emergencies Act,” the Prime Minister said at a news conference.

On Monday, Liberal and NDP MPs voted to invoke the never before used legislation. The Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois voted against it.

Prior to a vote in the House of Commons, Mr. Trudeau said the act afforded powers, such as compelling tow truck drivers to move big rigs out of Ottawa’s downtown core.

The Prime Minister also pointed to encampments in nearby Arnprior and Embrun, Ont., that showed a “desire or an openness” on the part of protesters to return to blockades.

Officers, including those on horseback and members of tactical units, moved in to push back protesters in the core beginning on Friday.

Demonstrations were brought to an end on Sunday through the significant police enforcement. Police also swept through a logistics camp a few kilometres east of the downtown core.

The emergency powers included giving banks the authority to freeze personal and corporate bank accounts without a court order.

Government officials said earlier this week that about 206 accounts, holding a total of $7.8-million, were frozen using the emergency measures, most of which were identified as having ties to organizers of the protests or owners of vehicles used to block roads.

Canada’s banks have since unfrozen most accounts belonging to customers who were linked to illegal blockades, according to the Canadian Bankers Association. Dozens of people tied to the protests had access to financial services cut off last week under emergency powers enacted to pressure protesters to leave downtown Ottawa.

The Senate has been holding its own debate this week on the Emergencies Act.

Earlier on Wednesday, Independent Senator Pierre Dalphond, a former senior judge of the Quebec Court of Appeal who was appointed to the Senate by Mr. Trudeau, announced he intended to vote against the government’s use of the emergency powers.

“In my view, the order, as currently drafted, is a clear violation of section 8 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which reads: ‘Everyone has the right to be secure against unreasonable search and seizure.’”

Federal ministers have insisted that the measures adopted through the legislation are compliant with the Charter.

