Ottawa estimates 60 ‘extremists’ have returned to Canada from foreign war zones

There are about 190 Canadians involved in “extremist” activities around the world, while the number of those who have returned to Canada from countries like Syria or Turkey has remained stable at fewer than 60 people in recent years, the federal government said.

In a report on the terrorism threat to Canada released on Tuesday, Public Safety Canada said that measures such as travel interdictions and the threat of prosecution in Canada have dissuaded a number of “Canadian extremist travellers” from trying to come back to the country.

There have been strong concerns in recent years about the threat of terrorism posed by supporters of the Islamic State (also known as Daesh) in Canada, including those who were returning to the country after fighting alongside other jihadists. However, the federal government is arguing that the situation has stabilized in recent years.

“This year, as with the last, approximately 190 extremist travellers with a nexus to Canada are currently abroad, including Syria and Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan and North and East Africa,” the report said. “Approximately 60 additional individuals with a nexus to Canada who are suspected of engaging in extremist activities abroad have returned to Canada.”

Of the Canadians still located abroad, the government expects few to return to Canada or even attempt to do so.

“Canada has not experienced, and does not expect to experience, a significant influx of returning Daesh-affiliated extremist travellers. Many of these individuals have been killed or captured in Syria and Iraq, and many will remain abroad due to their ongoing commitment to the cause,” the report said.

The federal assessment said that the main terrorist threat in Canada continues to come from “individuals or groups who are inspired by violent Sunni Islamist ideology and terrorist groups, such as Daesh or al-Qaeda.”

Still, the report said that Daesh is faced with “decreasing support and size,” which sometime leads the group to falsely claim responsibility for attacks, including the gun attack in Toronto’s Danforth community in June of this year.

Examples of Canadians involved in violent incidents abroad 1 BULGARIA CHINA ALGERIA 2 BANGLADESH 5 SOMALIA 0 1,000 3 Indian Ocean KM CANADA 6 4 U.S. Atlantic Ocean 0 500 MEXICO KM July 2012 A Canadian was allegedly involved in a bus bombing in Burgas, Bulgaria. 1 January 2013 Two Canadians involved in the siege of a gas facility in In Amenas, Algeria. 2 April 2013 One Canadian killed attacking the Somali Supreme Court in Mogadishu, Somalia. 3 May 2016 One Canadian charged in a thwarted New York City bomb plot. 4 July 2016 One Canadian allegedly helped attack a restaurant in Dhaka, Bangladesh. 5 June 2017 One Canadian charged in attack on a police officer at a Flint, Mich., airport. 6 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OSM CONTRIBUTORS; HIU; PUBLIC SAFETY CANADA Examples of Canadians involved in violent incidents abroad 1 BULGARIA CHINA ALGERIA 2 BANGLADESH INDIA 5 SOMALIA 3 0 1,000 Indian Ocean KM CANADA 6 4 U.S. Atlantic Ocean 0 500 MEXICO KM July 2012 A Canadian was allegedly involved in a bus bombing in Burgas, Bulgaria. January 2013 Two Canadians involved in the siege of a gas facility in In Amenas, Algeria. 1 2 April 2013 One Canadian killed attacking the Somali Supreme Court in Mogadishu, Somalia. May 2016 One Canadian charged in a thwarted New York City bomb plot. 3 4 July 2016 One Canadian allegedly helped attack a restaurant in Dhaka, Bangladesh. June 2017 One Canadian charged in attack on a police officer at a Flint, Mich., airport. 5 6 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OSM CONTRIBUTORS; HIU; PUBLIC SAFETY CANADA Examples of Canadians involved in violent incidents abroad CANADA RUSSIA 6 4 U.S. 1 Atlantic Ocean 0 500 BULGARIA MEXICO KM CHINA 2 ALGERIA BANGLADESH INDIA 5 SOMALIA 3 0 1,000 Indian Ocean KM July 2012 A Canadian was allegedly involved in a bus bombing in Burgas, Bulgaria. January 2013 Two Canadians involved in the siege of a gas facility in In Amenas, Algeria. April 2013 One Canadian killed attacking the Somali Supreme Court in Mogadishu, Somalia. 1 2 3 May 2016 One Canadian charged in a thwarted New York City bomb plot. July 2016 One Canadian allegedly helped attack a restaurant in Dhaka, Bangladesh. June 2017 One Canadian charged in attack on a police officer at a Flint, Mich., airport. 4 5 6 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OSM CONTRIBUTORS; HIU; PUBLIC SAFETY CANADA

The second-biggest terrorist threat in Canada comes from right-wing extremists who conduct most of their activities online, according to the report. Still, the report points to the Toronto van attack in April of this year as the type of violence associated with right-wing extremists, including supporters of the “Incel movement” (a misogynistic movement of the “involuntary celibate”).

“Right-wing extremism is traditionally driven by hatred and fear, and includes a range of individuals, groups, often in online communities, that back a wide range of issues and grievances, including, but not limited to: anti-government and anti-law-enforcement sentiment, advocacy of white nationalism and racial separation, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, anti-immigration, male supremacy (misogyny) and homophobia,” said the report.

The terrorist threat level has remained stable at medium in Canada since 2014, when a gunman killed a member of the Canadian Armed Forces at the war memorial in Ottawa and then stormed Parliament’s Centre Block.

The 2018 report added “Sikh extremism” as a new component of the terrorist threat in Canada, without providing an explanation for this addition. Still, the assessment comes in the same year as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an official visit to India that was marred by questions over Canada’s handling of supporters of an independent homeland for Sikhs, called Khalistan.

“The 1985 Air India bombing by Khalistani terrorists, which killed 331 people, remains the deadliest terrorist plot ever launched in Canada. While attacks around the world in support of this movement have declined, support for the extreme ideologies of such groups remains,” the report said.

The federal government said it continues to attempt to use counter-radicalization tools with extremists who have returned to Canada. However, law enforcement remains the government’s priority in dealing with extremist travellers.

“These [counter-radicalization] programs do not replace or prevent our security and law-enforcement agencies from doing their work: namely monitoring, investigating, and potentially building a case for prosecution. Rather, these programs complement the work of these agencies by helping to reduce the threat posed by returning extremists travellers, while also addressing the health and social problems of associated travellers, including family members and children, returning from a conflict zone,” the report said.

Since 2013, 12 individuals have been charged with terrorism travel offences in relation to their attempts to join extremist groups in foreign war zones. Of these, three have been have been convicted, two have been subjected to terrorism peace bonds, four are facing outstanding warrants and two are awaiting trial. Charges were withdrawn in the last case, the report said.