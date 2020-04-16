 Skip to main content
Ottawa expands interest-free loan program to more businesses

Daniel LeblancParliamentary affairs reporter
Bill Curry
Josh O’KaneSmall Business Reporter
Ottawa, Toronto
The federal government will launch a new rent-relief program for Canadian companies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to expanding its existing Canada Emergency Business Account to allow more companies to qualify for $40,000 interest-free loans.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that the CEBA will now be available to companies that spent between $20,000 and $1.5-million in total payroll in 2019. Under the initial criteria unveiled last week, the loans were offered to companies that had spent between $50,000 and $1-million in payroll last year.

Mr. Trudeau said that so far, 195,000 companies have qualified for a total of $7.5-billion in loans.

“It’s a start, but [Small Business Minister Mary] Ng and others have heard from business owners who could really use this help, but do not fit the current admissibility criteria, so we’re going to make some adjustments because we want to support you,” he said.

While he offered few details, Mr. Trudeau said that Ottawa and the provinces are working to create a new program called the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance, to provide relief to small businesses with their rent for the months of April, May, and June. Mr. Trudeau and his provincial and territorial counterparts will hold a telephone meeting on Thursday evening.

Several provinces have already announced programs aimed at the rental market, such as temporary freezes on evictions. Some provinces, including British Columbia and Prince Edward Island, have announced programs that subsidize rent payments to landlords on behalf of people who have lost income due to COVID-19 and who meet other criteria.

The provincial rent programs that have been announced to date have generally been aimed at the residential, rather than commercial, rent markets.

The federal government launched the CEBA on Thursday of last week. The interest free-loans of up to $40,000 are offered through banks and credit unions. For businesses that repay the full amount by the end of 2022, one-quarter of each loan will be forgiven – meaning it can become a grant of up to $10,000.

However, many business owners pointed out that the $50,000 payroll threshold excluded firms that pay their workers as subcontractors or self-employed workers who pay themselves through dividends.

Canadian banks announced last month that people struggling with mortgage payments can request to defer those payments, under certain conditions.

For mortgages insured by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the CMHC website states that it will work with financial institutions to find an option that fits the unique situation of the homeowner.

