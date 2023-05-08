The Canadian government has decided to expel Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei in response to foreign interference.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced the decision via a statement released Monday afternoon.

“Canada has decided to declare persona non grata Mr. Zhao Wei,” the minister said. “I have been clear: we will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs. Diplomats in Canada have been warned that if they engage in this type of behaviour, they will be sent home. This decision has been taken after careful consideration of all factors at play. We remain firm in our resolve that defending our democracy is of the utmost importance.”

