Ottawa extends CERB payments by another eight weeks

Bill Curry
Ottawa
The federal government is extending the Canada Emergency Response Benefit by an additional eight weeks, just as millions of Canadians were about to exhaust their benefits.

The CERB provides $2,000 in taxable income per month for up to 16 weeks. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that the program will be extended by an additional eight weeks, bringing the maximum length of benefits to 24 weeks, or $12,000.

“Over the past few months, Canadians have been able to count on the Canada Emergency Response Benefit to help them get through a tough time. And the reality is that even as we start to reopen, a lot of people still need this support to pay their bills while they look for work,” he said.

“That’s why today, I’m announcing that we will be extending eligibility for the CERB by 8 weeks. So, if you’ve been getting the CERB and you still can’t work – because you are unable to find a job or it’s just not possible – you will keep getting that $2,000 a month.”

The Prime Minister said the government will be reviewing what other countries are doing and monitoring the re-opening of the economy to determine “what changes – if any” need to be made to the program.

The government has said the CERB program costs the federal government about $17-billion a month.

The federal government spent $43.5-billion on CERB payments to 8.4 million applicants as of June 4. The most recent estimate is that the CERB would cost $60-billion under the terms in place prior to Tuesday’s announcement.

Some Canadian business groups have expressed concern that the CERB creates a disincentive for individuals to return to work as the economy re-opens.

The Liberal government was not able to convince opposition parties to support a government bill last week that would have included new fines and jail time for CERB fraud. The bill also included new language stating that the CERB is not available to individuals who have been asked to return to work by their employer.

