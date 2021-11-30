Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino leaves a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 30, 2021.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that the federal government may need to do more in the face of concern about the Omicron variant, first confirmed in Canada on Sunday.

There have now been five cases confirmed – four in Ontario and one in Quebec – and health officials are investigating other potential cases.

While speaking outside of a cabinet meeting, Mr. Trudeau said his government is watching the situation “very closely” with respect to the new variant. He said that the country already has measures in place but that there “may be more” that Ottawa needs to do, and this is being looked at very carefully.

On Friday, the federal government said there would be restrictions on travel from countries in southern Africa, banning all foreign nationals who travelled there in the past 14 days. Ottawa also said it would require anyone who has done so and is already in Canada to immediately go into quarantine.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra made the announcement after the World Health Organization designated a new coronavirus variant as a variant of concern.

There are several unknowns with respect to the new variant, such as how transmissible it could be. Public health experts have said that they will be watching the next days and weeks very closely to gather further information.

Scientists have expressed concern about Omicron because it has many mutations, including many on the spike protein, which some fear could make it more transmissible or better able to evade vaccines.

The World Health Organization says the risk of further spread is high and could have severe consequences for some countries, especially those with relatively low vaccination rates. The new variant of the virus has appeared in at least 16 countries, including Canada, since it was detected by scientists in South Africa last week.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Tuesday that Omicron is a variant of concern, meaning the government is tracking it “extremely closely.” He said that the government will also follow scientific and medical advice which is being “put to the government in real time.”

“That evidence will inform every decision we take at the border and in our communities,” he said. It has been the hallmark of the way in which we have taken these decisions throughout the pandemic and it will continue to be so.”

Ministers and government officials are expected to hold a news conference at 4:00 p.m. EST to provide an update on the situation.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Tuesday that that rather than banning flights, the more science-based approach involves enhanced testing and quarantine measures, adding these tools have worked more effectively in other countries.

He said that specific bans on flights does not appear to be an effective strategy to keep people safe.

“If it doesn’t work, why are we doing it?” he said, adding that flight bans are not going to help in the global fight against COVID-19.

Mr. Singh also said Canada needs to push for a waiver on vaccine patent protections to allow countries that need to produce more vaccines to do so, adding that interests of big pharmaceutical companies should not be prioritized.

South Africa’s envoy in Ottawa is also calling on Canada to support the waiver on patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines as her country copes with the fallout of its discovery of Omicron .

South African High Commissioner Sibongiseni Dlamini-Mntambo told The Canadian Press that the emergence of the Omicron variant is rooted in vaccine inequity that has resulted in less than a one-quarter of her country being fully vaccinated.

She also criticized Canada’s ban on travel from southern African countries as both shocking and knee-jerk after scientists discovered the new variant of concern and reported it to the WHO.

With reports from Carly Weeks in Toronto, Paul Waldie in London, and The Canadian Press.

