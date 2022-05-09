RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki listens to a question during a news conference in Ottawa on Oct. 21, 2020.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

An alliance of organizations focused on women’s rights is calling for the federal government to establish an external review of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to address its treatment of women.

The Canadian Feminist Alliance for International Action (FAFIA) released a new report on Monday on the national police force, saying it has a “toxic culture” when it comes to misogyny, racism and violence against women.

“The RCMP, Canada’s national police force, is regularly violating the human rights of the women it employs and the women it is intended to protect,” the report states, adding the force has been made aware of its failings over many years.

“External review and reform is required now because the RCMP has shown that it is unable or unwilling to make the necessary reforms itself.”

In a letter to Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Status of Women Minister Marci Ien, the chair of FAFIA’s steering committee, Barbara Cameron, said that evidence of systemic discrimination and violence against women “perpetrated by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police is shocking, and it is growing.”

“An independent, external review of the RCMP, its practices, structure and future, is needed now,” Ms. Cameron wrote.

Mr. Mendicino and Ms. Ien have yet to publicly comment in response to the report.

The report also underscores it is time for an external review and “extensive restructuring or dismantling of a police force that is no longer a national symbol of pride, but a manifestation of Canada’s failure to uphold its human rights obligations to women.”

The RCMP did not provide immediate comment on Monday when asked about the report and calls for an outside examination.

Shivangi Misra, co-author of the report and a senior manager with the alliance, said Monday the situation is made worse by the fact there is, in her view, no effective accountability and oversight mechanism to investigate complaints against the force.

The federal government must take steps to set up an independent body that can hold the RCMP and individuals to account, she added.

Ms. Misra called the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission (CRCC) a “broken system.” The CRCC is an independent agency that was created by Parliament in 1988. The commission conducts reviews when individuals are not satisfied with the RCMP’s handling of complaints. It is not part of the force.

In 2020, former Supreme Court Justice Michel Bastarache released an independent report entitled Broken Dreams, Broken Lives, saying the national police force routinely tolerated misogyny and homophobia within its ranks. The report stemmed from the Merlo Davidson Settlement, which arose in the wake of two class-action lawsuits alleging female RCMP members had been victims of discrimination based on gender and sexual orientation.

Amongst his recommendations, Justice Bastarache’s report called for an in-depth, external review of the force. It also said “comprehensive cultural change” is required and that for the last 30 years issues of workplace and sexual harassment and discrimination have been brought to the attention of the federal government and the RCMP through internal and external reports, as well as litigation before the courts.

“I conclude that the time has come for an in depth, external and independent review of the organization and future of the RCMP as a federal policing organization,” he said in his report.

After it was released, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki apologized to all women who had experienced this type of behaviour in the force, adding she was “very sorry.”

Pamela Palmater, the chair in Indigenous governance at Toronto Metropolitan University, said Monday that the RCMP is not capable of fixing itself and there is a “national public safety crisis.”

“That’s why we support the many calls for a truly independent review of the RCMP and support for women,” she said.

The FAFIA report notes there are several reports from non-governmental organizations about “RCMP abuse of Indigenous women and girls.”

