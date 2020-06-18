 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

Ottawa facing $256-billion deficit before latest CERB extension: PBO

Bill Curry
Ottawa
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux released a report Thursday showing this year’s federal deficit could reach $256-billion, a figure that does not include the major expansion of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit announced this week by the Liberal government.

Parliament’s spending watchdog released his latest assessment of the Canadian economy and federal finances one day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insisted the landscape during the coronavirus pandemic remains too unstable for Ottawa to release a 2020 federal budget or a full economic and fiscal update.

Instead, Finance Minister Bill Morneau will release an “economic and fiscal snapshot” on April 8 that will include a short term deficit estimate but will not include longer term projections that are common in full fiscal updates.

Thursday’s report from the PBO updates a report from April 30, which said the deficit could be $252.1-billion. While the deficit projection has only increased slightly since April, much has changed in the PBO’s economic forecast.

In April, the PBO assumed Canada’s GDP would decline by 12 per cent in 2020. That forecast has been revised considerably in light of recent data from Statistics Canada. Now the PBO expects GDP to decline by 6.8 per cent this year, which would still be the weakest growth on record based on comparable stats that date back to 1961.

That revision to GDP added $19.5-billion in revenue to the PBO’s forecast. However, that gain to the bottom line was more than offset by a $24.5-billion increase in projected spending due to new announcements and revised estimates for previously-announced programs.

That $24.5-billion increase includes the federal promise to provide $14.1-billion in transfers to the provinces for a wide-range of issues. Several premiers have dismissed that offer as inadequate and Mr. Trudeau continues to negotiate the amount with the provinces and territories.

The Canada Emergency Response Benefit, which is the largest single federal spending announced by the government in response to the pandemic, provides $2,000 a month in income to people who cannot work for reasons related to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the government announced that the maximum length of benefits will be increased from 16 weeks to 24 weeks.

Prior to that announcement, the government said the CERB would cost the government $60-billion. The government did not announce a specific cost estimate for the extension. However Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough said this week that the two month extension should cost less than $34-billion.

The PBO report cautions that its figures outline “one of many possible outcomes” and the report is not a forecast of the most likely outcome. The PBO report includes government announcements up until June 12.

The federal government has not released a deficit forecast since December. At that time, this year’s deficit was estimated to be $28.1-billion.

