Ottawa is holding eleventh-hour talks with Google’s U.S.-based executives in a last-ditch attempt to prevent the tech giant from blocking Canadians’ ability to search for news, as Bill C-18 heads toward gaining royal assent.

The urgent talks took place as Senators debated the online news bill Thursday, in its last Parliamentary stage before becoming law, expected later in the day.

This week the Prime Minister’s office stepped in, holding talks with Google about the bill that would compel the search engine and Facebook to strike deals with news organizations to pay them for linking to or posting their work.

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez is speaking with senior Google executives via video link from the U.S. Thursday.

The last-minute talks follow an acrimonious standoff between the federal government and Facebook and Google over Bill C-18.

Earlier this year, Mr. Rodriguez and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized Facebook and Google over tests blocking over a million Canadians’ access to news in response to the online news bill.

Mr. Trudeau said Google’s actions were “extremely troubling” and a “terrible mistake.” He called Facebook “deeply irresponsible and out of touch” for not wanting to compensate news organizations under Bill C-18.

Facebook has warned it will block Canadians’ ability to find and share news on its platform if the bill passes without significant changes.

It is currently carrying out tests restricting the ability to post and share news for 1.1 million Canadians on its platform. Facebook says it will inform Canadians in advance of plans to permanently block news.

Even though Parliament failed to make significant changes to the bill, Facebook and Google are holding last minute talks with the federal government.

One area on the table for discussion are regulations that will follow the passing of the bill. Ottawa will have the power to issue regulations, setting out how the bill would be implemented, as does the regulator, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.

“The Minister is meeting with Google later today,” said spokeswoman Laura Scaffidi. “Following Royal Assent of Bill C-18, the Government will engage in a regulatory and implementation process. The tech giants do not have obligations under the Act immediately after Bill C-18 passes. As part of this process, all details will be made public before any tech giant is designated under the Act.”

Google and Facebook have sharply criticized the bill for imposing potentially unlimited liability on them for links to news. By withdrawing from news, they would not come within the scope of the bill.

Google has said it has not yet decided whether it will restrict the ability of Canadians to search for news on its platform if the online news bill passes in its current form.

It has already struck deals with a number of Canadian news outlets, including the Globe and Mail. It has expressed concern that the bill is vague about whether such deals would count under the C-18 framework.

It says it has been urgently seeking talks on the bill with the government to find a potential way out from blocking news.

“We’re doing everything we can to avoid an outcome that no-one wants. Every step of the way, we’ve proposed thoughtful and pragmatic solutions that would have improved the Bill and cleared the path for us to increase our already significant investments in the Canadian news ecosystem. So far, none of our concerns have been addressed. Bill C-18 is about to become law and remains unworkable,” said Google spokesman, Shay Purdy. “We are continuing to urgently seek to work with the government on a path forward.”

Heritage officials have also been holding talks with Facebook.

In the Commons on Wednesday, Mr. Rodriguez confirmed talks are ongoing with the platforms.

The government opposed an attempt in the Senate to amend the bill in a way that would keep the platforms carrying news in Canada, while compensating news organizations for posting their work. The amendment to remove payments for links to news from the scope of the bill, which was supported by Facebook and Google, did not pass, after warnings that it would gut the bill and mean publishers are not fairly compensated.

Earlier this week, Mr. Rodriguez rejected a Senate change to make the value flowing both ways between news organizations and platforms a central feature in negotiations, which was considered a compromise to try to keep the tech giants on board.