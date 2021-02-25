Ottawa has not provided adequate support to First Nations for safe drinking water: Auditor General

Open this photo in gallery A sign along Westside Road informing Okanagan Indian Band residents about the local water issue in September 2019. Jeff Bassett/The Globe and Mail

The federal government has not provided adequate support to First Nations to access safe drinking water, says the Auditor General.

In a report tabled in Parliament, Auditor General Karen Hogan, an officer of Parliament who aids in oversight of financial operations, said drinking water advisories remain a constant for many communities, with almost half of the existing advisories in place for more than a decade.

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) efforts have been constrained by a number of issues, the Auditor General found, noting that there is an outdated policy and formula for funding the operation and maintenance of water infrastructure.

The audit focused on whether the department provided adequate support to First Nations and progress on Ottawa’s previously stated pledge to eliminate all long-term drinking water advisories on reserve by March.

Ms. Hogan said when her office was carrying out its audit that it was becoming clear that it was unlikely the government could meet its goal. She also told reporters that it is an “unacceptable situation” that so many people do not have access to safe drinking water.

Justin Trudeau made the pledge in the 2015 election campaign that resulted in the Liberal government’s majority mandate but the marquee promise was broken.

Open this photo in gallery Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said $1.5-billion has been allocated to expedite the removal of drinking water advisories in First Nations communities, after admitting the government will not meet its goal of solving the problem by March of this year. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

In December, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said the government would not be able to meet that goal but pointed to $1.5-billion in the fall economic statement designed to expedite the lifting of remaining advisories. The department has not released a new timeline. It says there are still 39 communities that have 57 long-term water advisories.

Thursday’s report also included chapters on the government’s management of the Canada Child Benefit, the National Shipbuilding Strategy, IT procurement and rail safety.

The Auditor General’s review of the Canada Revenue Agency’s handling of the Canada Child Benefit was largely positive, concluding that payments are being made in a timely and accurate manner.

However, the report did flag that a one-time enhancement to the program approved at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic had the impact of giving millions of dollars in benefits to higher-income households that would not normally have qualified for the program.

The benefit to parents with children under 18 is geared to income and provides a larger benefit for families with children under the age of six.

At the onset of the pandemic last March, the federal government approved a one-time payment of up to $300 per child under the program. Thursday’s report notes that the payments were approved under a modified formula, which had the effect of sending nearly $88-million to 265,000 additional higher-income families.

For a family with one child under six, the one-time payment went to families with net family income of $307,960, whereas the cutoff would have been $195,460 under the previous rules.

On shipbuilding, the audit runs through the federal government’s plan to build more than 50 vessels for the navy and coast guard at two Canadian shipyards over 30 years. The report concludes that federal departments “did not manage the National Shipbuilding Strategy in a manner that supported timely renewal of the federal large vessel fleet… but they did address issues that threatened the future renewal of the federal fleet.”

Specifically, the report noted that efforts are being made to extend the life of some current ships or to lease ships to address short-term needs.

The report runs through the various procurement plans for support ships, patrol ships, surface combatants, fisheries vessels and icebreakers and found many are months or years behind schedule.

While the audit wrapped up just before the pandemic, the report notes that further delays due to COVID-19 should be expected.

The Auditor General also found that Public Services and Procurement Canada, Shared Services Canada, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat and Employment and Social Development Canada made progress on procurement processes for complex information technology including efforts to purchase a replacement for the troubled Phoenix pay management system. However, the office found the organizations did not provide enough guidance or training to staff and did not effectively engage stakeholders.

On rail safety, the Auditor General followed up on its recommendations from a 2013 audit and found some improvements. However, the report says Transport Canada has not identified whether rail safety has improved as a result of its inspection and audit work.

