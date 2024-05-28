Ottawa hasn’t provided funds for Northern Ontario hospital, Indigenous leaders, province says

Open this photo in gallery: Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu participates in a news said Ottawa is working closely with Ontario to ensure a hospital gets built to replace 75-year-old Weeneebayko General Hospital in Moose Factory.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

The federal government is placing the onus on Ontario to ensure a Northern community gets a new health campus but First Nations leaders and the province say Ottawa has failed to provide promised funding required to make the project a reality.

Speaking outside of a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu said Ottawa is working closely with Ontario to ensure a hospital gets built.

“Look, we have supported Ontario with billions of dollars of transfers to improve health for all Ontarians,” she told reporters. “We’ll continue to help them in meeting those responsibilities.”

The new facility would be located in Moosonee, Ont., and would replace the 75-year-old Weeneebayko General Hospital in Moose Factory.

The Weeneebayko Area Health Authority (WAHA), a First Nation regional health authority located on the west coast of James Bay in Northern Ontario, says the current hospital is in a state of disrepair.

Elizabeth McCarthy, director of strategy and communications for WAHA, said Tuesday it is her understanding that federal health transfers do not go toward capital projects like the new hospital. The health authority is expecting a direct transfer of funds under an agreement signed in 2007 known as the Weeneebayko Area Health Integration Framework Agreement.

The agreement spells out federal funding for 45 per cent of capital costs to build the new campus.

When the federal budget was tabled this April, WAHA said it looked for funding. But there was no financial commitment contained within it for the project.

When asked about the lack of funding on Tuesday, Ms. Hajdu said there is a “pattern of behaviour” where the province “defers to the federal government when we’re talking about the health of Indigenous peoples.”

In response to Ms. Hajdu’s comments, Hannah Jensen, a spokesperson for Ontario’s Health Minister Sylvia Jones, said the federal minister is “fully aware that this is not about the provincial-federal health deal” but this issue is “exclusively about the federal government failing to uphold their responsibility under WAHIFA and putting the future of this project at risk.”

Ms. Jensen also said Ms. Hajdu and federal colleagues have been invited to join provincial partners to see the site firsthand on June 17 to understand why building a new hospital in Moosonee is “important now more than ever.”

On May 14 on X, Ms. Jones shared a letter saying she had met with the federal government to urge it to uphold its funding commitment.

“A replacement is critical to ensure the 12,000 people living along the Western James Bay and Hudson Bay Coast can continue to access care,” Ms. Jones wrote.

First Nations leaders also say it is incumbent upon the federal government to make good on its promise.

Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler, whose umbrella organization represents 49 communities in Northern Ontario, said at a Monday news conference he was a “bit angry” about First Nations leaders needing to travel hundreds of miles from their communities to implore Canada to follow through.

“You actually need to step up and honour these commitments that you’ve made,” he said. “Enough of these empty gestures.”

WAHA said in a press release the process to get approval and eventual funding began “in earnest” in 2019. Its chief executive, Lynne Innes, said contracts have been recently awarded and some construction has begun. Funding was expected this year, she said, adding that the expected federal contribution is $1.34-billion.

Ontario NDP MP Charlie Angus, along with leader Jagmeet Singh and NDP Indigenous services critic Lori Idlout, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to express their “deep disappointment” in the government’s decision “to walk away on a commitment to build a proper hospital in the James Bay region.”

Mr. Angus also issued a statement saying Ms. Hajdu is signalling the health crisis in James Bay is not a priority for her.

“She is attempting to obscure the facts over her lack of action and is hiding in jurisdictional game playing,” Mr. Angus said.

Mr. Singh asked Mr. Trudeau about the missing funding during Question Period on Tuesday. In response, the Prime Minster said the government “will continue to work to respond to the important needs of First Nations communities around health care.”

Leo Friday, Grand Chief of the Mushkegowuk Council, which includes Moose Cree Nation, said Monday he was perplexed by the federal government’s lack of action.

“I would have expected Ontario to resist, but I would expect no trouble from the feds.”