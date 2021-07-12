Ottawa imposes national security risk assessments for university researchers seeking federal funds

The federal government is imposing new mandatory national security risk assessments on funding requests from university researchers to protect Canadian intellectual property from falling into the hands of foreign governments and their proxies.
Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne on Monday unveiled rewritten guidelines for Ottawa’s main scientific research granting agency amid growing concerns that Canadian universities and researchers are transferring intellectual property to China, which benefits Beijing’s military and security apparatus.
Researchers applying for grants through the federal government’s Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) will now have to complete a security risk assessment and mitigation measures in consultation with national security agencies and federal departments on a case-by-case basis.
The risk assessment requirement is effectively immediately and mandatory for all federal grants involving researchers and private sector partner organizations. The government said the risk assessment process will be expanded to all granting councils and the Canadian Foundation for Innovation in the near future.
“The bottom line is that [research projects] that are found to be high risk will not be funded and those which come with a low to medium risk assessment will be required to have risk mitigation measures put in place,” Mr. Champagne said in an interview.
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service has repeatedly warned that Canada is being targeted by sophisticated state-sponsored actors that attempt to steal information and intelligence from researchers and companies here.
“By requiring that risk assessments be submitted with research funding requests, these new mandatory guidelines will help protect Canadian research, knowledge and intellectual property,” Mr. Champagne said.
Any project that rated high risk by NSERC will undergo a national security review by Canadian security agencies as well as an assessment by a team of scientists. If judged to be too high a risk, it will not receiving government funding.
Ottawa will scrutinize research that could benefit other countries’ military, police or intelligence agencies or that focuses on critical minerals, nuclear power, critical infrastructure or technology and software that are subject to export restrictions under Canada’s Exports and Imports Permit Act.
The new rules follows similar moves in the United States as well as concerns in Canada over the loss of intellectual property and sensitive technology to foreign countries such as China.
The announcement comes after the federal government was criticized for partnering with Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. to fund computer and electrical engineering research at Canadian universities.
In February, NSERC announced it was collaborating with the Canadian arm of Huawei to fund the studies. Top universities in the United States and Britain have previously shunned further research money from Huawei over intellectual-property and national-security concerns.
The federally funded council put up $4.8-million for research partnerships that include Huawei. The technology giant would not divulge its contribution but would only say it is “greater than $4.8-million.”
Some of the research co-funded with Huawei includes advanced projects such as chip-to-chip communications over heterogeneous fabrics, intelligence computing memory systems, brain-inspired photonic computing and privacy-preserver graphic analytics.
Mr. Champagne said the new rules would not necessarily rule out funding for Huawei. However, he added he was not concerned if China is upset with the security reviews, saying the government is trying to safeguard Canadian intellectual property.
In May, The Globe and Mail reported on the University of Alberta’s extensive scientific collaboration with China that involves sharing and transferring research in strategically important areas such as nanotechnology, biotechnology and artificial intelligence
Soon after, the Alberta government ordered its four major universities to suspend the pursuit of new partnerships with individuals or organizations linked to the Chinese government or ruling Chinese Communist Party, citing concerns over national security and the risk that the research could be used to facilitate human-rights abuses. The institutions are required to provide reports to the province outlining all relationships with China.
Mr. Champagne said he welcomes Alberta’s move.
The order affects the University of Alberta, the University of Calgary, the University of Lethbridge and Athabasca University, institutions with a strong research focus in the province.
In 2018, a Globe and Mail investigation revealed that Huawei had established a vast network of relationships with leading research-heavy universities in Canada to create a steady pipeline of intellectual property that the company is using to underpin its market position in mobile technology.
There are rising concerns among Western countries about China’s efforts to scour the world for technology that has both civilian and military value, what Richard Fisher, senior fellow on Asian military affairs at the International Assessment and Strategy Center think tank, has called a global “intelligence vacuum cleaner.”
A few years ago, a study by the Australian Strategy Policy Institute found that Canada has become the third-largest destination for scientists affiliated with the Chinese military.
The federal government recently announced that it will also cast a more critical eye over foreign investments in businesses that trade in personal data, or mine critical minerals — such as lithium used in electric vehicle batteries – or develop cutting edge technologies it considers sensitive. This last category includes fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum science, biotechnology and robotics, where acquiring a company would give the buyer access to research and design, and manufacturing that has applications for militaries or intelligence agencies.