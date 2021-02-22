Ottawa informed of Chinese police link to Beijing visa centre years ago, MPs hear

Open this photo in gallery Chinese police patrol in front of the Canadian embassy in Beijing on Dec. 14, 2018. GREG BAKER/AFP

The Canadian government has known for years that the local subcontractor managing Canada’s visa application centre in Beijing is owned by the Chinese police, MPs were told on Monday.

Officials for VFS Global, the company that runs Canada’s visa application centres abroad, appeared before the House of Commons committee on citizenship and immigration to answer questions regarding the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau’s ownership of the company VFS has subcontracted to manage the Beijing visa office.

The Globe and Mail has reported that Canada’s visa-application centre in Beijing is operated by Beijing Shuangxiong Foreign Service Co., which the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau owns. At least some of the people working at the centre are members of the Chinese Communist Party, recruited from a school that trains the next generation of party elite.

VFS Global, a company headquartered in Zurich and Dubai, has a contract to provide visa-processing services around the world for the Canadian government. The application offices collect personal and biometric information that is forwarded to Canadian immigration officials for decisions on who will be granted visas.

Opposition MPs, including NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan and Conservative immigration critic Jasraj Singh Hallan, pressed VFS officials on Monday about when the company informed Ottawa that Beijing Shuangxiong – owned by the local police – was the subcontractor.

“We first started working for the Canadian government in China in 2008 with this FMC [facility management company], and we informed the Canadian government that it was our intention to use this FMC,” Chris Dix, head of business development for VFS Global, told MPs.

Mr. Dix said the Canadian visa application centres in China “operate according to the same tough security standards we employ around the world” and that the Chinese companies that manage the local facilities do not “set up or have access to our IT [information technology] systems.” All the computer servers transferring this information to the immigration department are in Canada, not China, he said.

Mr. Dix said 64 governments trust VFS to provide visa and passport application services.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada Minister Marco Mendicino’s department and Public Services and Procurement Canada Minister Anita Anand’s department have declined to answer whether they were aware a company owned by the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau operates the Beijing visa application centre.

Parliamentary records show that in 2013, during a routine appearance to discuss spending estimates, immigration department officials were unable to immediately answer questions from MPs about subcontractors being used for visa application processing. In November, 2013, MPs asked senior immigration officials before the immigration committee “whether VFS Global is subcontracting to other outfits” for visa processing. Then-deputy minister Anita Bigusz replied that she wasn’t aware of that, as did then-assistant deputy minister Robert Orr.

New Zealand, Britain and Ireland have contracted out visa application centres in Beijing to VFS, for which Beijing Shuangxiong is the subcontracted facility manager.

The government of New Zealand recently told The Globe it has known from the beginning that a police-owned company was behind its visa-processing centre in Beijing. Immigration New Zealand spokesman John Mitchell said he understood “the company VFS partnered with is the one they were told by the Chinese authorities they had to use.”

Jiten Vyas, VFS’s group chief operating officer for the region covering China, told MPs it was up to the Canadian government to approve the use of Beijing Shuangxiong as the local partner for the visa application centre in Beijing.

Mr. Vyas said VFS looked at more than one option for a facilities manager in Beijing. He said factors that went into the decision include whether a company has the requisite license and what volume of traffic it could handle.

Ms. Kwan asked VFS whether Beijing Shuangxiong staff in the Beijing office wouldn’t have access to the visa application data when they enter it into the computer system. “How could it be they don’t have access to the data? They put it into the system,” she asked.

Mr. Vyas said the local staff are thoroughly screened, and the equipment they use gives them no means to copy the data. “There is no access to e-mails and no access to USB drives” and data entered are “fully encrypted.”

Former ambassador to China David Mulroney said he wasn’t aware of the involvement of Beijing Shuangxiong when he was ambassador between 2009 and 2012. But he said he assumed the Chinese government was fully aware of its citizens’ travel plans “once Chinese clients had been approved for travel … and issued with a passport for their specific trip.”

