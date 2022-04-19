The Drew Nursing Home in Sackville, N.B., on Oct. 8, 2021.Chris Donovan/The Globe and Mail

The federal government is investing more than $22 million to improve services for residents of long-term care homes in New Brunswick.

The deal signed between the provincial and federal governments was announced today by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a visit to the northern New Brunswick town of Dalhousie.

The funding comes though the federal government’s Safe Long-Term Care Fund.

New Brunswick Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch said today in a statement that long-term care homes play a key role in providing quality care for the province’s aging population.

The money will be used to help prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in the facilities and for renovations and upgrades to their heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Trudeau says his government is working with all provinces and territories to ensure Canadians have access to health care, including in long-term care homes.

