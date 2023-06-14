Open this photo in gallery: Chinese security personnel stand guard outside the headquarters of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Beijing, on Jan. 17, 2016.Andy Wong/The Associated Press

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa is launching a review of Canada’s membership in the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank as well as allegations raised by a former bank staffer who accused it of being “dominated by the Communist Party.”

Bob Pickard, the Canadian who was global communications director for the bank, resigned Tuesday from the institution, decrying what he called its “toxic culture” and urging Canada to withdraw from this “People’s Republic of China instrument”.

Ms. Freeland told reporters that following Mr. Pickard’s resignation and his voicing of “serious concerns regarding the bank,” she was immediately halting all Canadian government activity at the institutions and launching an immediate review of Canada’s involvement in the bank as well as the allegations raised.

She said she was not “ruling out any outcome” following this review but she did repeat past concerns about authoritarian governments such as China.

“As the world’s democracies work to de-risk our economies, by limiting our strategic vulnerabilities to authoritarian regimes, we must likewise be clear about the means through which these regimes exercise their influence around the world.”

More to come.