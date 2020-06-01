Ottawa moves up gas tax payments to cities, promises more to come

Open this photo in gallery The Calgary skyline is seen in a July 6, 2018, file photo. The federal government said it will move up its gas-tax payment transfers to Canadian municipalities as an interim measure to help cities hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Paul Brady/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

The federal government is moving up its gas-tax payment transfers to Canadian municipalities as an interim measure to help cities with budget shortfalls created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the comments Monday during his daily news conference in Ottawa.

The government said it will provide this year’s full payment of $2.2-billion in gas tax transfers in the coming weeks, rather than the usual practice of spreading the transfers over two payments.

The Prime Minister said federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna has sent letters to her provincial and territorial counterparts with further details.

“This is a start. We know there’s more to be done to support municipalities, and to support the entire reopening process,” said Mr. Trudeau.

In response to questions about why the federal government is not announcing new money for cities, Mr. Trudeau said cities are a provincial responsibility and that provinces need to “step up.”

The Prime Minister noted that he is “very concerned” about the funding levels for cities, which are responsible for programs like police and fire as well as community and health services.

“There’s a range of services offered by cities that are at danger of disappearing. That’s why we’re doing what we can unilaterally in advancing the money forward, but we need to work with the provinces on this,” he said. “Cities are the responsibility of the provinces. The federal government will be there to work with the provinces to support, to help flow money, but the provinces need to step up as well and that’s what we’re discussing right now.”

The federal gas tax fund is an annual transfer payment from Ottawa to municipalities that is worth a total of about $2.2-billion annually. Unlike transfers for specific projects, municipalities have much more flexibility to decide how the funds will be used.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities declared more than a month ago that cities will need at least $10-billion in new emergency funding from the federal government to maintain existing services.

The initial federal response to the requests from mayors was sympathetic but non-committal and pointed to the fact that provinces are primarily responsible for municipalities.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said ahead of Mr. Trudeau’s comments that from his understanding, Monday’s announcement does not address the primary concerns of cities.

“We will get a check, as I understand it, which will not be for a small sum, but it is money that we were going to get anyway but on an accelerated basis,” Mr. Tory told CP24 on Monday. “We need to have new money to make up for the fact that we lost a lot of money we didn’t expect to lose on things like transit fares people didn’t pay, land transfer taxes not paid when real estate deals didn’t happen, and that kind of thing."

The Liberal government had said, before the pandemic, that it plans on spending more than $180-billion on infrastructure during the 12 year period ending in 2027-28.

Ms. McKenna released a report in March that said 52,000 projects have been approved to date, worth a total of $57.6-billion.

Yet Parliamentary Budget Office Yves Giroux told the House of Commons committee on government operations and estimates last week that his office is unable to find a list of all 52,000 projects mentioned by the government.

“We've asked the department and we have been able to find information for 33,000 of these projects. We have not been able to see a list that includes all these 52,000 or 53,000 projects, only 33,000 of these projects,” he said.

“Where are the other 20,000 projects then?” Conservative MP Kelly McCauley asked.

“If I knew, sir, I would have a different answer to that question. I don’t know, sadly,” Mr. Giroux replied.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer pointed to that example Monday to argue the Liberal government has “a terrible record” of not delivering on promises when it comes to infrastructure.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said the funding for municipalities is a “positive step” but falls short and isn’t “exactly what cities need."

Citing the cash shortfall facing municipalities across Canada and the resulting cuts to services, Mr. Singh said at a Monday news conference on Parliament Hill that what’s needed is “direct financing to support municipalities in this crisis. To directly allow them to continue to keep their staff hired and to continue to deliver services. That needs to be the focus of help to municipalities.”

With files from Marieke Walsh

