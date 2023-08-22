Open this photo in gallery: Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc declined to comment on a story that said the government was struggling to find someone to lead the inquiry.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Tuesday his government is nearing the “final stages” of the negotiations and internal planning needed to launch a public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada and he expects to make an announcement shortly.

The government began talks with the opposition parties in June, with the goal of unanimously agreeing to the terms of reference for an inquiry and the person who would lead it. Mr. LeBlanc acknowledged that the process has taken longer than expected.

“We’re not done yet. We’ve made a lot of progress and we are very close,” Mr. LeBlanc said in French, adding that the different political parties have for all intents and purposes agreed to how the inquiry will be structured and managed.

“We are getting to the final stages,” he said, adding that it is a sensitive and difficult topic to navigate.

He said he has already spoken with his colleagues in the Conservative Party, NDP and Bloc Québécois a couple of times this week and expects more talks to happen later Tuesday.

Mr. LeBlanc spoke with reporters in Charlottetown, as federal cabinet ministers were beginning the second day of their three-day retreat on P.E.I. Ministers are gathering to chart an agenda for the fall sitting of Parliament, the private talks are expected to focus heavily on cost of living and housing affordability.

Mr. LeBlanc declined to comment on a National Post story published two weeks ago that said the government was struggling to find someone to lead the inquiry.

On Monday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denied that was the case. Mr. LeBlanc told reporters he wouldn’t comment publicly on “sensitive discussions, in some cases with sitting judges.”

He said there is a formal protocol in place to ensure that judicial independence is maintained while the government looks for a commissioner for the inquiry.

Mr. LeBlanc said he has spoken twice with Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Wagner to get his advice on striking the inquiry.

The governing Liberals initially resisted launching an inquiry this spring despite three votes calling for one in the House of Commons by opposition parties, who hold the majority of seats.

Instead, Mr. Trudeau had tapped former governor-general David Johnston to investigate Chinese government interference in the 2019 and 2021 election campaigns.

But Mr. Johnston abruptly announced his resignation in June, citing a “highly partisan atmosphere.” This followed revelations that a crisis communications firm, Navigator, hired by Mr. Johnston to help with his probe, had previously worked for MP Han Dong, whose conduct was part of the investigation.

In the spring, opposition parties adopted a motion calling for Mr. Johnston’s resignation, saying in their majority decision that he was unfit for the job because of his long-standing friendship with the Trudeau family and his connection to the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation.

A public inquiry would follow months of reporting on Chinese foreign interference, including revelations reported in The Globe and Mail that Beijing targeted Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong – attempted intimidation that the MP was not told about. The disclosure of this meddling prompted the Canadian government to expel Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei in May.

On Monday Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused the government of stalling on an inquiry. Mr. LeBlanc told reporters that the government wont act prematurely on such a sensitive matter, noting that the process has to roll out in a way that reassures Canadians.

The Globe and Mail produced more than 15 stories based on national-security sources and secret CSIS documents. These range from a February story relying on CSIS intelligence reports that described a concerted strategy by Beijing to disrupt the democratic process in the 2021 election campaign, to a May story about Mr. Chong and his family being targeted by the Chinese government after he spearheaded a parliamentary motion in 2021 declaring China’s repression of Uyghurs to constitute genocide.