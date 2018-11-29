Ottawa on pace to spend $400-million next year on border crossings

The cost to the federal government of processing asylum seekers entering Canada illegally from the United States is on pace to reach nearly $400-million next year, according to a new analysis from Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux.

In a report released Thursday, the PBO said the average cost for each migrant who entered Canada illegally is $14,321 for the entire claim process. That figure is predicted to rise to $16,666 in the fiscal year that begins April 1, 2019.

The PBO’s report focuses on the increased federal spending on public service staff and the cost of providing medical and legal benefits to asylum seekers. For instance, the Interim Federal Health Program provides health insurance for refugee claimants that are in the claims process.

The PBO’s estimates do not attempt to calculate the costs incurred by provincial governments. The government of Ontario has said it has incurred $200-million in additional costs in areas such as housing, social assistance and education due to the rise in asylum seekers.

Ottawa has previously announced that it will transfer $50-million to the governments of Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba to defray their expenses related to asylum seekers, but the PBO report notes that “this sum is significantly less than the total costs reported by provincial and municipal governments.”

The PBO report said that if the federal government decides to provide additional compensation to provinces and municipalities, those transfers would represent an additional cost to the figures released in Thursday’s report.

Nearly 38,000 asylum seekers have illegally entered Canada along the U.S. land border – mostly through Quebec – since January, 2017, putting immense pressure on Canada’s refugee system. They entered through a loophole in a 2004 Canada-U.S. border agreement on asylum seekers.

The Safe Third Country Agreement requires both countries to refuse entry to asylum seekers who arrive at official border crossings, as Canada and the United States are both considered safe for refugees. However, since the agreement applies only to people who arrive at official points of entry, asylum seekers can avoid being turned away by entering between official border crossings – a loophole tens of thousands have taken advantage of.

Initially, many of the border crossers were Haitians who had been living in the U.S. under a temporary protected status (TPS) they had been given after the massive 2010 earthquake in Haiti. When U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration announced its intention to end the TPS for Haitians, word spread among the community there that they could apply for refugee status in Canada if they found a way into the country.

This year brought a new wave of asylum seekers in St. Bernard-de-Lacolle: Nigerians travelling on valid U.S. visas. Many of the Nigerian asylum seekers obtained visitor visas and used them to fly into the U.S. They then headed north to the Quebec border, crossed into Canada and applied for asylum.

The Conservatives have repeatedly called on the government to close the loophole in the Safe Third Country Agreement. The NDP, on the other hand, has urged the Liberals to suspend the pact so asylum seekers in the U.S. can claim refugee status at official Canadian land border posts.

The PBO’s cost estimates were produced at the request of Conservative MP Larry Maguire. The party’s MPs held a news conference Thursday to say they are shocked by the findings, especially because the figures do not include provincial costs such as social welfare and subsidized housing.

“It just blows my mind that between 2017 through next fiscal year, this Prime Minister is choosing to spend $1.1-billion on essentially what amounts to the abuse of our asylum system. Some of the numbers in here are absolutely shocking,” said Conservative Immigration critic Michelle Rempel.

Conservative MPs have long criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for releasing a statement on Twitter in January, 2017, in the midst of controversy over U.S. President Donald Trump’s positions on immigration, that they say encouraged the increase in illegal border crossings.

Mr. Trudeau’s statement said: “To those feeling persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada.”

Ms. Rempel said Mr. Trudeau is responsible for these higher costs.

“He is spending $1.1-billion on a problem of his own making that essentially undermines the integrity of our system,” she said at a news conference following the release of the PBO report.

Canada has asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to consider amending the agreement, but has not said whether it is seeking to close the loophole.